Novalis taps Mark Biggs as West Coast account specialist

Toronto, Canada—Continuing growth for its LVT brand NovaFloor, Novalis Innovative Flooring has added Mark Biggs as account specialist for the West Coast to its team.

Biggs has over 20 years of experience in the flooring industry, starting as a territory manager for IVC when it began U.S. operations. Following Mohawk’s acquisition of IVC, he became a resilient specialist for the company’s hard surface team. Most recently, Biggs was the IVC U.S. distribution manager for the West Coast.

“We are very pleased with Mark joining us at Novalis,” said Steve Ehrlich, vice president sales and marketing, Novalis Innovative Flooring. “His deep category experience and dedication to customer service will help us as we grow our brand across the western U.S.”