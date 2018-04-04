Back To Homepage

Novalis taps Mark Biggs as West Coast account specialist

April 04, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Toronto, Canada—Continuing growth for its LVT brand NovaFloor, Novalis Innovative Flooring has added Mark Biggs as account specialist for the West Coast to its team.

Biggs has over 20 years of experience in the flooring industry, starting as a territory manager for IVC when it began U.S. operations. Following Mohawk’s acquisition of IVC, he became a resilient specialist for the company’s hard surface team. Most recently, Biggs was the IVC U.S. distribution manager for the West Coast.

“We are very pleased with Mark joining us at Novalis,” said Steve Ehrlich, vice president sales and marketing, Novalis Innovative Flooring. “His deep category experience and dedication to customer service will help us as we grow our brand across the western U.S.”

Tags
Mark BiggsNovalis
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

SikaBond-T21 offers unlimited moisture vapor protection

Lyndhurst, N.J.—Sika Corporation’s all-in-one wood floor adhesive, SikaBond-T21, is providing flooring with unlimited moisture vapor protection, according to the company. “SikaBond-T21 has been on the market since 2011 and has

Read More

Dal-Tile plant earns Zero Landfill certification

Dallas—As a result of Dal-Tile’s Zero Landfill initiative, team members at the company’s manufacturing plant in Muskogee, Okla., have kept more than 2,600 tons of waste and materials from ending

Read More

Cali decking spring launch includes railing systems, new colors

San Diego, Calif.—Cali Bamboo is adding to its outdoor product repertoire with all-new rail and post systems and fresh decking colors. Rails and posts (sold in two separate kits) are color-matched and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.