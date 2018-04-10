Nuflors’ SetaGrip grabs the attention of retailers: Resilient installation system utilizes suction technology

April 2/9, 2018: Volume 33, Issue 21

By Lindsay Baillie

It is said that imitation is the highest form of flattery. This certainly holds true for Nuflors’ new SetaGrip product, which imitates the nano-suction technology on geckos’ feet to create an adhesive-, tape- and click-freeluxury vinyl floor.

“It’s no secret nature has inspired solutions for everyday challenges, including those in design,” said David Kim, managing partner, Nuflors. “Scientists have studied geckos’ feet and found they contain physical properties that promote stickiness. Using biomimicry, we studied geckos and began looking into nano-suction technology. We applied this technique to our flooring manufacturing process and SetaGrip was born.”

This patent-pending flooring installation technology uses millions of nano-sized pores and vacuum, negative fluid pressure to securely adhere flooring to non-porous surfaces. Once the flooring is pressed against a surface, the nano-sized pores—which act like millions of micro-suction cups—are activated and generate a strong adhesion to the surface.

SetaGrip was developed to simplify installation methods in the flooring industry. Unlike other installation options that can be labor intensive, require machinery and need to be reinforced, SetaGrip maintains a strong adhesion similar to glue-down methods without the need for glue, the company claims.

“Quick-install products such as loose lay and click cannot match the value of this technology,” Kim explained. “Our patented core layer is specially formulated with white ceramic particles to provide extra dimensional stability. SetaGrip’s nano-suction technology also allows the floors to be easily replaced and reused.”

In addition to a simpler installation, SetaGrip is waterproof, aids in sound insulation, does not promote the growth of mildew or mold and is able to be removed without residue.

As a newer product on the market, SetaGrip provides flooring dealers with a unique product story, according to Kim. “It is the answer to any designer, builder or installer’s dilemma with flooring. There is no need for adhesives; therefore, you don’t have to close down an area where you are installing. You can immediately walk on the floor as soon as it’s installed, and it can be installed over almost any existing floor.”

Goes down easy

While other types of flooring can be difficult to repair, SetaGrip can simply be picked up and replaced, according to the company. Nuflors sees this product as a huge win for retailers and installers. “Solving problems equals satisfied customers, which in turn equates to success for the retailers, distributors and installers,” Kim stated. “The product sells itself; the time, ease and speed in which [installers can lay down] SetaGrip will have customers clamoring for more.”

Even though the product only entered the market in January, it is already drawing the attention of retailers, installers and consumers. “I think it is one of the bigger innovations that I’ve seen in the flooring industry right now,” said Scott Lubinsky, business development and sales, TF Andrews in Westchester, N.Y. “I think it’s slightly ahead of the curve and it is completely a millennial-based product—the angle of the green story and it being a replication of what’s happening in nature.”

For installers like James Hong, an associate with Cornerstone Mechanical, Oakland Gardens, N.Y., SetaGrip is a convenient product that is easy to install and very forgiving. “It’s easy to maneuver between each plank.”

Hong has also received positive feedback from consumers. “All our clients love the product and how it installed.”

Barry Goldberg, president of Everything Floors, West Islip, N.Y., also noted the ease of installation. “It’s so much easier to work with than anything else I’ve installed,” he explained. “No prep work is needed, and it goes down easy. If you have to lift it up to adjust it, it comes right up.”