Patcraft introduces Crossover

April 06, 2018
Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has released its newest LVT product, Crossover. Designed as a functional product that offers flexibility with installation, Crossover is available in both loose lay and click format. Offered in 7 x 48 planks, products feature an embossed texture for a realistic wood feel and provide relevant and modern color options for use in commercial design.

“With Crossover, the design team expanded the color way to include both updated wood visuals and bright colorful textures,” said Shannon Cochran, Patcraft vice president, creative and design. “The lively color palette gives designers a range of options to help set the tone of a space and guide the functionality of an environment.”

A high performance resilient designed for high demand environments, Crossover features a 20-mil wear layer for superior durability when installed in extreme conditions. The matte finish is polish and buff optional for hassle-free maintenance, and the 5mm product construction allows for installation alongside carpet without the need for transition strips. The product features an unmatched 10-year underbed warranty when installed with advanced adhesive Shaw 4100 or S150.

 

