Phenix taps flooring design expert, Jason Surratt

Dalton—Phenix Flooring has hired Jason Surratt as senior vice president of product and design. Surratt will be responsible for creating and leading the overall product strategy for Phenix’s flooring business, including hard surface and carpet offerings, ensuring the ability to continue to provide differentiated solutions and design leadership.

“We are excited that Jason will be leading our design team,” said Mark Clayton, president of Phenix. “Jason has a tremendous wealth of experience in flooring product development and design. His innovative approach will continue to push the boundaries of beautiful, functional flooring solutions. His vision for Phenix’s future and outlook for design and product development are very innovative and optimistic, making him an impeccable fit for the position and Phenix at large.”

Surratt has over 12 years of experience in the flooring industry. His leadership skills and extensive knowledge of the industry make him the perfect complement to the overall Phenix management team, according to Phenix.

Surratt earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Prior to his education at Georgia Tech, Surratt graduated from Dalton State College with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Operations Management.