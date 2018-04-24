Sika releases low dust underlayment

Lyndhurst, N.J.—Sika has launched Sika Level-425, a highly fluid self-leveler that offers an innovative dust reduction technology preventing excess dust from spreading around the jobsite during the mixing of the product.

“The Sika Level-425 low dust self-leveler is a great product and is gaining momentum,” said Mike Croes, vice president of interior finishing. “We are proud to provide a new innovative solution that allows the flooring installers to be more efficient and cleaner on a job. We are here to make the floors Sika Secure and this shows through launching such an innovative technology.”

Sika Level-425 is ideal for any projects where dust control is required or desired such as hospitals, occupied retail spaces, residential jobs and everywhere in-between.

Sika Level-425 low dust self-leveler is ready for floor covering application in as little as 16 hours. With applications from 1/16-inch to ½-inch neat and with the possibility to be extended for deeper pours. This low dust self-leveler underlayment has a flow that makes it one of the most efficient on the market.