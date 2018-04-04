SikaBond-T21 offers unlimited moisture vapor protection

Lyndhurst, N.J.—Sika Corporation’s all-in-one wood floor adhesive, SikaBond-T21, is providing flooring with unlimited moisture vapor protection, according to the company.

“SikaBond-T21 has been on the market since 2011 and has helped hundreds of wood flooring installers to protect the wood from concrete moisture migration,” said Mike Croes, vice president of interior finishing. “By providing unlimited moisture vapor protection, SikaBond-T21 not only helps installers save time on their job but also provides the assurance that the product will perform in even the most challenging environments.”

In addition to moisture protection, SikaBond-T21 offers sound control, crack bridging and can bond engineered and solid wood over concrete and on most other subflooring types. With an elongation at break of 270%, it allows planks to expand and contract without damaging the adhesive bond.