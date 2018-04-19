Back To Homepage

Southeast Flooring Market announces 2019 date change

April 19, 2018
Atlanta, Ga.—The Southeast Flooring Market (SEFM) has moved the show dates forward one day, now taking place at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Tuesday & Wednesday: January 8-9, 2019. With nearly 60% of the floor space sold for the 2019 show, the SE Flooring Market continues to quickly fill space early on in the sales process.

Due to the demand of hotel rooms required for SEFM and with the Shaw and Mohawk dealer meetings occurring simultaneously, it was necessary to move the dates forward to meet the needs of the substantially growing buyer base.

Buyer attendance has also grown dramatically for SEFM. In 2018, buyer attendance grew by 52%, with the majority of the growth coming from outside of Georgia. Buyers from 19 states attended SEFM 2018.

For more information, visit: seflooringmarket.com

Press Release

