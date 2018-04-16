Back To Homepage

Stanton makes changes to West Coast sales team

April 16, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Richard Crawford

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet has made key changes to its West Coast sales leadership. Rich Crawford was promoted to Western regional vice president of Antrim, Rosecore and Crescent, effective April 9. Additionally, Bob Rawlins joins Stanton as Western regional vice president.

“We continue to strengthen and expand our sales leadership with these new and very important roles setting the stage for our next phases of growth,” said Jonathan Cohen, Stanton’s CEO and president.

In his new role, Crawford will be responsible for the growth of the Antrim, Rosecore and Crescent brands in the Western region, managing a sales team of over 12 people. Crawford will work closely with and report to Geoff Siebold, the national sales manager for Antrim, Crescent and Rosecore.

Bob Rawlins

Crawford started his career at Stanton 12 years ago as Western regional sales manager for Stanton, later adding Antrim after Stanton’s acquisition of the brand in November 2007. Crawford’s long, successful pattern of growth and sales leadership across Stanton and Antrim in the West has made him the ideal candidate for this critical new role.

Simultaneous to the promotion of Crawford, Rawlins joins Stanton with responsibility for the Stanton sales team in the Western region. Rawlins is a seasoned veteran, more recently as the Western regional vice president for Royalty Carpet with prior experience as the Western divisional vice president for Mohawk-Horizon and as the vice president of sales for RC Furniture. Rawlins has been a top performer in his past experience in broadloom and furniture.

Tags
Bob RawlinsFCNewsflooringFloorsRichard CrawfordStanton Carpet
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Daltile’s One Quartz countertops featured on ‘Bargain Mansions’

Dallas—Tamara Day, host of “Bargain Mansions,” recently aired her love for Daltile’s One Quartz countertops on social media after featuring the product in several episodes of the show’s first season,

Read More

Stanton makes changes to West Coast sales team

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet has made key changes to its West Coast sales leadership. Rich Crawford was promoted to Western regional vice president of Antrim, Rosecore and Crescent, effective April 9.

Read More

DuChâteau names Doug Robinson Midwest regional sales manager 

San Diego—DuChâteau has named Doug Robinson as its new Midwest regional sales manager.  Robinson, who has more than 35 years of sales and marketing experience in the flooring industry, will

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.