Stanton makes changes to West Coast sales team

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet has made key changes to its West Coast sales leadership. Rich Crawford was promoted to Western regional vice president of Antrim, Rosecore and Crescent, effective April 9. Additionally, Bob Rawlins joins Stanton as Western regional vice president.

“We continue to strengthen and expand our sales leadership with these new and very important roles setting the stage for our next phases of growth,” said Jonathan Cohen, Stanton’s CEO and president.

In his new role, Crawford will be responsible for the growth of the Antrim, Rosecore and Crescent brands in the Western region, managing a sales team of over 12 people. Crawford will work closely with and report to Geoff Siebold, the national sales manager for Antrim, Crescent and Rosecore.

Crawford started his career at Stanton 12 years ago as Western regional sales manager for Stanton, later adding Antrim after Stanton’s acquisition of the brand in November 2007. Crawford’s long, successful pattern of growth and sales leadership across Stanton and Antrim in the West has made him the ideal candidate for this critical new role.

Simultaneous to the promotion of Crawford, Rawlins joins Stanton with responsibility for the Stanton sales team in the Western region. Rawlins is a seasoned veteran, more recently as the Western regional vice president for Royalty Carpet with prior experience as the Western divisional vice president for Mohawk-Horizon and as the vice president of sales for RC Furniture. Rawlins has been a top performer in his past experience in broadloom and furniture.