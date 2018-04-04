Tarkett brings the warmth of a hand-knit sweater to the floor with Double Boucle

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett introduces Double Boucle soft surface flooring from its Tandus Centiva brand. Double Boucle offers a fresh take on the traditional boucle weave, creating a flooring textile that evokes the warmth of a comfortable blanket to bring softness to commercial spaces.

Double Boucle’s palette features an array of timeless neutrals that come to life with playful pops of color. These blends of color and neutrals allow the boucle technique to shine, highlighting its large open loops and structure. Different yarn sizes and varying tensions and twists combine for a unique texture and pattern that create the look of a handmade textile.

“The boucle technique yields a classic textured look,” said Terry Mowers, vice president of product development/design, commercial, Tarkett North America. “We’ve built on the boucle weave to create this warm, highly tactile carpet.”

Double Boucle is available on Tandus Centiva’s Powerbond hybrid-resilient backing or ethos Modular with Omnicoat technology. The innovative ethos Modular with Omnicoat technology is created using recycled PVB film from automobile windshields and other safety glass, and it is Cradle to Cradle Silver certified. When installed using TarkettTAPE, ethos Modular with Omnicoat technology eliminates the need for pH, RH, and MVER testing, provided no free liquids are present and no moisture-stained concrete is evident. This ability to install over adverse flooring makes Double Boucle on ethos Modular ideal for a variety of applications. Additionally, both Powerbond and ethos Modular are 100% recyclable through Tarkett’s ReStart program.

The Dynex SD solution-dyed Double Boucle is offered in nine colorways. Modular tiles and squares are available in sizes 18 x 18, 24 x 24, 9 x 36, 18 x 36 and 36 x 36, and coordinate across the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum of products and brands.

