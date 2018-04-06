Wagner Meters launches Smart Logger

Rogue River, Ore.—Wagner Meters has launched Smart Logger, a new monitoring device that tracks and documents ambient temperature and relative humidity conditions discretely and constantly, even when installers are away from the job site.

How it works: The 2-inch square monitoring device sends data to the Smart Logger app, which Wagner Meters offers for free for both Appleand Androidsmart devices. The app connects to the Smart Logger device through a Bluetooth 4.0 connection. This enables installers to transmit and record ambient relative humidity and temperature data, and send the data reports via email, directly from the job site.

To use, the monitoring device must be installed on a wall, or other out-of-the-way location at the project site. Then the installer must set the desired parameters on the free Smart Logger app. The installer can then collect and store up to 12,000 readings of ambient temperature and relative humidity conditions over a time period of up to 300 days, depending on frequency of readings and strength of transmission sensor. When installers return to the job site one or more days later, they can use the app for fast, convenient data collection via Bluetooth. After downloading the data to a mobile device, the installer can quickly send a report to the general contractor or client.

The Smart Logger app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. The Smart Logger device can be purchased online at wagnermeters.com/smartlogger.