Back To Homepage

William M. Bird expands commercial product offering

April 20, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Charleston, S.C.—William M. Bird has expanded its commercial product offering to include American Tile, InstaFloor and Centaur Floor Systems. The new products will be available throughout William M. Bird’s entire territory in the Southeast including Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and the Florida panhandle.

William M. Bird will be distributing American Tile’s complete line of standard and premium vinyl composite tile (VCT). The company will also offer InstaFloor’s liquid linoleum product, Corques Liquid Lino, and underlayment, InstaLay. Additionally, William M. Bird will distribute Centaur’s full line of rubber flooring and homogeneous sheet products.

“We are extremely pleased to offer our customers a full portfolio of commercial products that are innovative and profitable,” said Maybank Hagood, CEO of William M. Bird. “We are proud to partner with these respected manufacturers who are leaders in the industry.”

The new brands will be added to William M. Bird’s strong lineup of commercial flooring products which includes: Roppe, Forbo, Protect-All, Johnsonite, Metroflor, Schonox, Stauf, Bostik, XL Brands and more.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Dal-Tile provides jobs for work-study program

Dallas—Dal-Tile Corporation recently held a luncheon to celebrate several of Dallas Cristo Rey High School students who work at the company’s headquarters as part of an innovative corporate work-study program.

Read More

Mohawk Industries releases 2017 Sustainability Report

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries has released its 2017 Sustainability Report online, which outlines how business decisions rooted in corporate social responsibility have resulted in great dividends for the company, its customers,

Read More

William M. Bird expands commercial product offering

Charleston, S.C.—William M. Bird has expanded its commercial product offering to include American Tile, InstaFloor and Centaur Floor Systems. The new products will be available throughout William M. Bird’s entire

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.