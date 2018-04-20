William M. Bird expands commercial product offering

Charleston, S.C.—William M. Bird has expanded its commercial product offering to include American Tile, InstaFloor and Centaur Floor Systems. The new products will be available throughout William M. Bird’s entire territory in the Southeast including Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and the Florida panhandle.

William M. Bird will be distributing American Tile’s complete line of standard and premium vinyl composite tile (VCT). The company will also offer InstaFloor’s liquid linoleum product, Corques Liquid Lino, and underlayment, InstaLay. Additionally, William M. Bird will distribute Centaur’s full line of rubber flooring and homogeneous sheet products.

“We are extremely pleased to offer our customers a full portfolio of commercial products that are innovative and profitable,” said Maybank Hagood, CEO of William M. Bird. “We are proud to partner with these respected manufacturers who are leaders in the industry.”

The new brands will be added to William M. Bird’s strong lineup of commercial flooring products which includes: Roppe, Forbo, Protect-All, Johnsonite, Metroflor, Schonox, Stauf, Bostik, XL Brands and more.