HPS Schönox, DryTile North America to collaborate

May 01, 2018
Florence, Ala.—As part of its ongoing effort to be Ön It through innovation, solutions and service, Schönox HPS North America has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DryTile North America, the exclusive importer of the DryTile system of non-adhesive ceramic tile.

The agreement confirms mutual interest and collaboration between the parties to further advance DryTile modular ceramic tile, which HPS and DryTile believe will bea revolutionary addition to the North American flooring industry. The DryTile System has already been used in many successful installations throughout Europe, andDryTile North America expects a similar strong reception with its target market. The involvement of Schönox follows the tiling system’s requirement of a solid, smooth and level subfloor, a result seen with the Schönox line of quality floor-leveling compounds and repair products in combination with professional installers.

“I was intrigued by the DryTile system when I first saw it in operation in Germany, and clearly see the many advantages offered by a modular tiling approach,” said Thomas Trissl, HPS Schönox principal. “In addition to sustainability, which is important to us at Schönox, the flexibility in design and ease of installation are amazing. The fact that this system requires a perfect subfloor fits ideally with our Schönox leveling products.”

The MoU establishes a framework for closer collaboration between each party, leveraging HPS’ existing relationships in the North American flooring industry and establishing Schönox as the preferred subfloor leveling system to be used in conjunction with DryTile.

For more information, contact DryTile’s Brenda Boivin at 833.379.8453 or HPS Schönox’s Kathleen Edwards at 256.246.0344.

 

