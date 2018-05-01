Back To Homepage

Nonn’s Flooring to acquire Malkin’s Flooring

May 01, 2018
Middleton, Wis.— Middleton-based retailer Nonn’s Flooring, Inc. has acquired Malkin’s Flooring, Inc. of Menomonee Falls. President and CEO Adam Nonn said that Nonn’s will continue to operate the 18,000 square-foot showroom at Falls Parkway under the Malkin’s Flooring name, and staff will remain in place.

“Malkin’s Flooring is a strong company with a trusted brand name and a proud history,” Nonn said. “It’s staffed with talented and dedicated people who continue the company’s long tradition of success. We are delighted to welcome Malkin’s and its employees to our growing Nonn’s Flooring, Inc. team.”

Nonn’s, the largest independent flooring retailer in Wisconsin, operates showrooms in Waukesha, Madison and Middleton. The acquisition adds a second brick-and-mortar retail location in metro Milwaukee.

“I believe that Nonn’s purchase of Malkin’s is a positive one for both companies, for the combined staff and for the community that Malkin’s has served since 1981,” said Marty Schallock, the former owner of Malkin’s Flooring, who was a long-time employee of Malkin’s before taking over the operation in 2001.

“We’re grateful that Marty will be staying on for some time, to assist in the transition process,” Nonn said. “During that time, both organizations will share, learn and implement best practices that will add to the value that we deliver our retail, remodeler, home builder and commercial builder customers.”

