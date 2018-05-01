Back To Homepage

Shaw Industries ranks among Forbes’ America’s Best Employers

May 01, 2018
Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries Group, Inc., has been ranked on Forbes magazine’s 2018 list of America’s Best Employers 2018.

“Even as Shaw continues to invest in new and upgraded manufacturing facilities, we know that our most important asset is our people,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO of Shaw Industries. “More than 22,000 passionate, talented individuals come to work every day at Shaw to produce industry-leading flooring solutions and to create a better future for their families and communities—and our customers and company.”

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes asked 30,000 American employees—82% full-timers—working for large firms or institutions to rate their willingness to recommend their own companies on a scale of 0 to 10. The employees who took part in the survey were consulted not via their employers but anonymously through several online access panels. The mix of respondents (gender, age, region, educational level and ethnicity) in the sample is representative of the overall U.S. workforce. Data was recorded this past August, and the scores were then analyzed using the theory of net promoter score.

Shaw’s ranking reflects its ongoing support of associates at all levels and divisions of the company. Its talent management strategy places investment in associates at the core of the company, helping them develop personal and professional skills that align with the company’s needs.

“We take pride in fostering an environment that continues to attract and retain the best available talent,” said Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Shaw. “In our culture of respect, inclusion and accountability, our associates feel empowered to share their ideas and use their creativity to meet today’s business objectives while developing themselves to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”

For more information on career opportunities available with Shaw, visit: shawinc.com/careers.

