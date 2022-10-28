FEI Group national conference comes to a close

Marco Island, Fla.—To wrap up its 2022 national conference in Marco Island, Fla., the FEI Group held a retro 80’s themed dinner party on the beach, complete with dinner, drinks and dancing, where the group showed off it’s culture of real camaraderie and partnership. The group enlisted Electric Avenue, an 80’s tribute band, to get the party started.

Getting into the act were Max Holland, COO of FEI Group, with his wife Tammy dressed as  the icon duo Axel Rose at the FEI Group national conference.

FEI Group national conferenceJay Kopelson, vice president of corporate accounts for Mannington, gets into the spirit of the beach party.

FEI Group national conference

Attendees of the 80s dinner came dressed to impress with more than one Hulk Hogan in attendance.

 

