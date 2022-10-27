i4F to exhibit at NAFCD 2022

Hamont, Belgium—i4F will be an exhibitor at NAFCD 2022 taking place Nov. 1-3 in Chicago.This year the company said it will zoom in on process technologies of the future, showcasing new innovations only available via an i4F license, including i4F Be-Lite and AquaProtect.

i4F’s latest range of drop-lock technologies, including its bespoke herringbone installation system as well as True Grout from its surface finishing technologies cluster, will also be demonstrated on i4F’s booth, number 629.

i4F Be-Lite is a patented, breakthrough technology delivering a more sustainable SPC panel production process to the global flooring industry, according to the company. Thermoforming technology uses up to 20% less raw materials during the panel core manufacturing process, without compromising on performance. This differs to other existing material savings techniques that remove and recycle materials after the panel production process, creating more waste, costs and CO2 emissions linked to transport and the recycling of scrap. A return on investment can be earned within just two weeks! The new technology is exclusively available via i4F as part of its portfolio of sustainability-focused process technologies and, is the result of a patent partnership with CFL Flooring.

i4F Be-Lite

AquaProtect is a high precision, resource-saving impregnation technology that protects laminate-core HDF boards from water surface swell by up to 75%, thus increasing dramatically their overall water-resistance. Unlike other impregnation systems, resource-saving AquaProtect technology uses a high-precision spray system that applies the hydrophobic impregnation agent exactly where its needed, avoiding unnecessary overspray, according to the company. AquaProtect seals the joint edges of both V-grooved and non-V-Grooved laminate panels. Laminate treated with AquaProtect meets all recognized international laminate water-resistance standards and tests, including NALFA and ISO 4760. AquaProtect also saves on core materials as it allows for the use of standard HDF boards to obtain the same moisture-resistance performance as HDF with a 20% higher resin content.

“Our latest process technologies are designed to help with two top priority issues facing the flooring industry: sustainable manufacturing and water-resistant products,” said John Rietveldt, CEO, i4F. “i4F Be-Lite and AquaProtect tackle these head on and have the advantage of being affordable, easy to integrate into existing manufacturing lines and deliver a rapid return on investment. The time is now to implement manufacturing processes that don’t cost the earth, in all senses of the word, to make a meaningful difference to our industry and the planet.”