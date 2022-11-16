LX Hausys introduces Natural Selection Plus

Atlanta—HFLOR by LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, introduced the Natural Selection Plus heterogeneous sheet collection. Thoughtfully designed and inspired by the beautiful and restorative health benefits found in nature, the collection is a versatile flooring solution that meets the design, durability, hygienic and maintenance needs for healthcare environments of all types, according to the company.

“Medical construction and design professionals face more challenges these days with supply chain issues, rising labor costs, pandemic threats and other uncertainties impacting business,” said Brian Rhee, HFLOR product manager. “Because of this, they need brands and products they can trust. This collection brings LX Hausys’ 70 years of flooring expertise to life, along with testing, research and input from designers and facility professionals within the healthcare industry. By its sheer size, flooring plays a major role in a facility’s overall aesthetic and functionality, and Natural Selection Plus offers best-in-class design flexibility, exceptional durability, easy maintenance and industry-leading hygienic properties.”

The Natural Selection Plus collection features 15 wood colors and 15 modern colors. The wood designs, ranging from walnut to ash, can be paired with any modern colors, which resemble concrete and textured fabrics such as felt, cotton and linen. Installed separately or in coordination with each other, the colors can make distinctive statements across a multitude of areas, according to the company, including lobbies, corridors, treatment or patient rooms.

The collection’s aesthetic appeal, the company said, is equally matched by its multiple benefits uniquely suited for healthcare interiors. The collection features LX Hausys’ anti-fungal and anti-bacterial technology, which is said to prevent bacteria and mold from penetrating the surface thereby mitigating the spread of healthcare-associated infections. An enhanced surface treatment technology—tested to protect against micro-scratches and stains—maintains the look of the colors and patterns over time. The products can be cleaned and cared for using standard facility equipment to help reduce maintenance expenses. The ability to perform against heavy, 24/7 usage, including foot traffic, wheelchairs, medical carts, patient beds and other equipment, is met through a 28-mil-thick wear layer, guaranteeing outstanding durability, the company said.

The collection comes with a 15-year heavy commercial warranty and is backed by independent certifications attesting to its health and indoor environmental benefits. This includes an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and a Health Product Declaration (HPD), along with FloorScore and Phthalate Free certifications.