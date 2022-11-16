LX Hausys introduces Natural Selection Plus

By FCNews Staff
Home Commercial LX Hausys introduces Natural Selection Plus

Natural Selection PlusAtlanta—HFLOR by LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, introduced the Natural Selection Plus heterogeneous sheet collection. Thoughtfully designed and inspired by the beautiful and restorative health benefits found in nature, the collection is a versatile flooring solution that meets the design, durability, hygienic and maintenance needs for healthcare environments of all types, according to the company.

“Medical construction and design professionals face more challenges these days with supply chain issues, rising labor costs, pandemic threats and other uncertainties impacting business,” said Brian Rhee, HFLOR product manager. “Because of this, they need brands and products they can trust. This collection brings LX Hausys’ 70 years of flooring expertise to life, along with testing, research and input from designers and facility professionals within the healthcare industry. By its sheer size, flooring plays a major role in a facility’s overall aesthetic and functionality, and Natural Selection Plus offers best-in-class design flexibility, exceptional durability, easy maintenance and industry-leading hygienic properties.”

The Natural Selection Plus collection features 15 wood colors and 15 modern colors. The wood designs, ranging from walnut to ash, can be paired with any modern colors, which resemble concrete and textured fabrics such as felt, cotton and linen. Installed separately or in coordination with each other, the colors can make distinctive statements across a multitude of areas, according to the company, including lobbies, corridors, treatment or patient rooms.

The collection’s aesthetic appeal, the company said, is equally matched by its multiple benefits uniquely suited for healthcare interiors. The collection features LX Hausys’ anti-fungal and anti-bacterial technology, which is said to prevent bacteria and mold from penetrating the surface thereby mitigating the spread of healthcare-associated infections. An enhanced surface treatment technology—tested to protect against micro-scratches and stains—maintains the look of the colors and patterns over time. The products can be cleaned and cared for using standard facility equipment to help reduce maintenance expenses. The ability to perform against heavy, 24/7 usage, including foot traffic, wheelchairs, medical carts, patient beds and other equipment, is met through a 28-mil-thick wear layer, guaranteeing outstanding durability, the company said.

The collection comes with a 15-year heavy commercial warranty and is backed by independent certifications attesting to its health and indoor environmental benefits. This includes an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and a Health Product Declaration (HPD), along with FloorScore and Phthalate Free certifications.

Previous articleJ+J Flooring unveils Forces of Nature
Next articleFloorCon 2022 kicks off in Arizona

RELATED ARTICLES

Commercial

J+J Flooring unveils Forces of Nature

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has introduced Forces of Nature, an 18 x 36 tile collection inspired by the beauty and strength of weather elements. “The weather geek...
Read more
Featured Post

FEI Group: Members embrace ‘positive disruption’

Ken Ryan - 0
Marco Island, Fla.—The FEI Group’s National Conference here was all about “positive disruption,” a theme coined before Category 4 Hurricane Ian nearly jeopardized the meeting—yet aptly symbolized this 24th annual gathering. While all...
Read more
Commercial

Royal Thai launches Pastiche collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Luxury carpet manufacturer, Royal Thai, launched its new Pastiche collection influenced by the company’s brand architecture hand in hand with a bold, new...
Read more

Must Read

News

Midwest, Welspun Flooring partner to support FCEF

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Midwest, a wholesale building products distributor covering Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Nevada, is adding a new line of flooring from Welspun Flooring...
Read more
Featured Post

FloorCon 2022 kicks off in Arizona

FCNews Staff - 0
Tucson, Ariz.—The much ballyhooed FloorCon 2022 officially kicked off here this week at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. Positioned as...
Read more
Commercial

LX Hausys introduces Natural Selection Plus

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—HFLOR by LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, introduced the Natural Selection Plus heterogeneous sheet collection. Thoughtfully designed and...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring unveils Forces of Nature

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has introduced Forces of Nature, an 18 x 36 tile collection inspired by the beauty and strength of weather elements. “The weather geek...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers of the Year 2022: Nampa Floors & Nebraska Furniture Mart

FCNews Staff - 0
Specialty flooring retailers are the drivers of this industry. Their success fuels every channel, from residential retail to commercial. To honor these businesses, FCNews...
Read more
News

XGS, Delta Distribution set to merge

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis—As XGS continues to improve its distribution network, it has announced its upcoming Delta Distribution operations merger here, beginning Dec. 5, 2022. "We are...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X