Retailers React: What have you learned from past downturns?

By FCNews Staff
Home Featured Post Retailers React: What have you learned from past downturns?

retailers reactEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we asked: What have you learned from past downturns that better prepare you today?

Here are their responses:

We make sure we always have cash reserves to sustain our business for a few months, if needed. Since we are owner/operators, a slow period gives us time to rethink our business model, clean up inefficiencies and fine-tune goals. When we are in the trenches during busy periods, we never seem to have the time to work on our business.

—Kevin Murray, Murray Floor & Window Coverings, Billings, Mont.

Act but don’t overreact. Take steps to shore up cash flow, negotiate everything harder and reduce spending on inventory and marketing—but do so in small incremental steps.

—Kevin Fraizer, Fraizer’s Carpet One Floor & Home, Knoxville, Tenn.

What we have learned about past slowdowns is that your customer service and reputation play a tremendous role in carrying you through. All the work you have put into making sure you are taking great care of your customers in the past pays off.

—Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World Bismarck, Bismarck, N.D.

During the past years we have tried to keep our overhead down, so when downturns happen overhead isn’t something we have to struggle with. I know in other markets people have multiple stores, which are necessary because cities are large, but we have always felt the Tulsa market is easy enough to get around; opening other stores would be adding needless overhead. So, we go with operating as lean as possible.

—Penny Carnino, Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood, Tulsa, Okla.

Try to have cash reserves. Analyze all expenses and eliminate what you can. But keep your name out there. Don’t eliminate all your advertising.

—Elisabeth Stubbs, Enhance Floors & More, Marietta, Ga.
Previous articleRetailers of the Year 2022: Avalon Flooring, Watkins Floor Covering, Kelly’s Carpet Omaha
Next articleThe Dixie Group, Broadlume enhance digital partnership

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

Retailers of the Year 2022: Avalon Flooring, Watkins Floor Covering, Kelly’s Carpet Omaha

FCNews Staff - 0
Specialty flooring retailers are the drivers of this industry. Their success fuels every channel, from residential retail to commercial. To honor these businesses, FCNews...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers of the Year 2022

FCNews Staff - 0
Specialty flooring retailers are the drivers of this industry. Their success fuels every channel, from residential retail to commercial. To honor these businesses, FCNews...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: Which parts of your business are flourishing?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more

Must Read

News

XGS, Delta Distribution set to merge

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis—As XGS continues to improve its distribution network, it has announced its upcoming Delta Distribution operations merger here, beginning Dec. 5, 2022. "We are...
Read more
News

‘Tom’s Tips:’ Validating your product pricing

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/DaifzU5Wmac Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new Tom’s Tips. In the series, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, presents short video tips for...
Read more
News

White Label Studio recognized in Power Partners Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—White Label Studio, a full-service digital marketing agency based here and specializing in the home and flooring industries, is included in the inaugural...
Read more
News

The Dixie Group, Broadlume enhance digital partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—In 2023, TDG will be offering a variety of enhanced digital tools for its network of retail partners. The first of these will be...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What have you learned from past downturns?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers of the Year 2022: Avalon Flooring, Watkins Floor Covering, Kelly’s Carpet Omaha

FCNews Staff - 0
Specialty flooring retailers are the drivers of this industry. Their success fuels every channel, from residential retail to commercial. To honor these businesses, FCNews...
Read more

As seen in

Nov. 7/14, 2022

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X