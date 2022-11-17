Spartan Surfaces adds Nevada representation

Bel Air, Md.—Moving west, Spartan Surfaces has added representation in Nevada by hiring two representatives with long-standing industry experience, Carol Allworth and Ed Allworth, effective November 15.

Carol Allworth founded Carol Norby & Associates in 1995. A respected entrepreneur, Carol is known as an expert in the resilient flooring landscape. Touting 20 years of industry experience, Ed Allworth brings an array of knowledge specifying commercial floorcovering.

“Having worked with Carol and Ed for many years, Spartan has seen firsthand how they manage their business and represent themselves,” said Mike Blasek, vice president of sales, Spartan Surfaces. “They have unmatched energy that blends perfectly with our culture. It was the right move to bring their skills in-house. We are proud to begin our western expansion with these talented reps. We look forward to servicing the state of Nevada with Carol and Ed leading the charge from Las Vegas.”