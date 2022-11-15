XGS, Delta Distribution set to merge

St. Louis—As XGS continues to improve its distribution network, it has announced its upcoming Delta Distribution operations merger here, beginning Dec. 5, 2022.

“We are working with our clients and partners to ensure a smooth transition during this integration,” the company said in a message to its customers. “The combined location will allow us to provide top-notch service to our XGS and Delta Distribution customers, as well as strengthen our footprint in the Midwest.

“Please continue selecting your preferred carrier into the market to ensure your negotiated rates are appropriately applied. XGS and Delta Distribution ship on separate tariffs and will be billed as such.

“We will continue offering the great service you’ve come to expect, including warehousing and custom cutting at our St. Louis service center location.”