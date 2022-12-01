Carpet: Mills parlay technology into fresh innovations

Thanks to technology advances that allow striking looks to be combined with high-performance durability, carpet mills delivered a bevy of “must-have” carpet introductions to the flooring market in 2022.

Following is a sampling of standout innovations within 2022 carpet introductions.

Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex’s focus on design in 2022 was illustrated in its Pet Perfect+ portfolio of innovative constructions and solutions for active and pet-friendly homes. Performance benefits featured in Pet Perfect+ carpet—including ColorGuard technology offering bleach and fade resistance and R2X stain and soil resistance—bring a new level of significance to pet-friendly flooring. Pictured is AT’s Purrfect Match in Smokey Gray.

Dixie Home

Development of its new EnVisionSD Pet Solutions solution-dyed nylon program set The Dixie Group apart in 2022. The mill’s product development team worked with its nylon suppliers to create a fresh, new bank of SDN colors for it’s 2022 carpet introductions.

From that effort Dixie Home launched a new series of pet-friendly products—Pyrenees/Shepherd (pictured)/Labrador and Tabby/Bengal. “With our EnVisionSD Pet Solutions nylon, these styles have a nice soft hand, clean finish and are inherently resistant to even the toughest stains [pets] can leave behind,” said T.M. Nuckols, president of the residential division, TDG.

Engineered Floors

In 2022, Engineered Floors and Dream Weaver Carpet continued to expand the DW Select collection. DW Select has emerged as a leader in style, performance and luxury, with advancements in manufacturing technology allowing it to meet the needs of the most discerning homeowner. Manufactured using PureColor solution-dyed fiber, DW Select carpets are inherently stain and fade resistant. They also feature twistX, a proprietary manufacturing process that provides a more plush, comfortable experience underfoot with exceptional durability. Shown is San Lucas.

Fabrica

With 12 styles, a new brand and updated merchandising, the 2022 launch of Décor is adding freshness and interest to the Fabrica line. With machine-tufted, wire Wilton and face-to-face woven constructions, these wool products are diverse and on-trend with today’s home fashions. As such, Décor is gaining traction in the market and becoming a “must have” for high-end retailers and designers. One of Fabrica’s new tufted products is Potente (shown), a diamond pattern with subtle color play and a bit of pop for good measure.

Karastan

A technological breakthrough allowed Karastan to combine two of the highest-performing fibers in the industry—SmartStrand and Kashmere—to create beautiful patterns combined with high performance for this signature brand. “Not only does this technology allow our designers to make crisp designs with vibrant colorations, but it also allows exceptional durability with built-in stain protection,” said Jamie Welborn, Mohawk’s vice president of product management, soft surface. “These Karastan products are doing well because they transform any room into a high-end feature.” Pictured is Windsor Tweed from Karastan.

Marquis

The mill continues to make capital improvements in the extrusion and yarn process allowing for updated styling without sacrificing wearability, staining or comfort. “Our upper-end carpeting is the standout feature of our product lineup,” said Chet Graham, president, citing Simply Awesome as an industry success story. “This product provides incredible softness with the current color trends. Dealers are able to separate themselves with upper-end styling as homeowners continue to request this product for the beauty with comfort underfoot.” Shown is Subtle Beauty.

Masland

On the heels of Tapdance and Twostep, which launched in 2021 to become statement products in Masland’s nylon program, Freestyle (shown) is made with EnVision nylon and features a firm, comfortable hand along with exceptional durability. With natural movement, interesting color play and a great color line, Freestyle is designed as one of Masland’s most versatile products—from bedrooms to stairways to custom rugs.

Nourison

Among the 2022 carpet introductions, machine-washable area rugs were a new innovation for Nourison in 2022. These washable rugs are available in Nourison’s Grand Washables collection as well as co-branded Nicole Curtis and Waverly collections. “More consumers seek practicality in their floor covering with innovations such as pet-protected carpet,” said Don Karlin, director of broadloom sales for Nourison. “Machine-washable rugs help address those consumer concerns for practicality, and Nourison’s styling prowess makes them the most attractive in the industry.” Shown is Rust Multicolor.

Phenix

Phenix’s FloorEver PetPlus products have been a hit with consumers. Two standout products are Bari (pictured), a luxurious texture with fresh, organic colorations, and Sorrento, with its charm inspired by the character and grace of European culture. FloorEver PetPlus carpets feature Microban 24/7 protection against bacteria, mold and mildew. In addition, the carpet is warranted for stairs.

Shaw Floors

Shaw Floors’ elevated offering of style/design in its Simply The Best Values collection allows homeowners to enjoy stunning, high-quality carpets while staying on budget. “With inflation rates, price is top of mind for many consumers especially when it comes to a big project like installing flooring,” said John Crews, director of product design – soft surface. “Shaw Floors is proud to offer an option that does not make the homeowner compromise style and durability for affordability.”

Crews added that Simply Classic, Nature’s Mark and Path Home (shown) are styles that highlight the shift toward design innovation in a value-engineered construction.

Stanton

Stanton continues to innovate in both style and design with the Gotham collection. Combining black and white perfectly embodies this concept as Stanton continues to embrace this power couple of color contrast. Gotham contains two boards that feature six striking black and white styles. Each style offers its own unique design perspective from a beautifully broken chevron pattern to a posh take on an animal design. Shown is Gotham City–Onyx.