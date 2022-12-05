TDG announces digital strategy for 2023

Dalton—The Dixie Group (TDG) has unveiled its digital strategy for 2023, which includes enhancing its digital capabilities by partnering with several companies to create a digital-first approach to conducting business with its customers.

“Being easy to do business with is our goal, and in this fast-paced world, we need to be mindful of your time and the need to become more seamless in conducting our business together digitally,” the company said in a press release.

Through these enhancements, TDG aims to provide its customers with the tools they need to be successful and create the best possible consumer experience, from product selection to installation.

Broadlume – A digital program provides aligned retail dealers access to more consumers and a robust digital-to-physical shopping experience proven to increase lead generation, sales and customer satisfaction. New digital tools are designed to elevate the consumer experience and help dealers sell more Dixie Home, Masland, Fabrica and TRUCOR flooring.

Roomvo – Has a proven track record and innovation in product visualization, driving actual sales results and providing value to retail dealers using the Roomvo platform today. Visualization increases in-store and online closing rates by accelerating customers’ purchase decisions.

The Dixie Group Dealer Portal 2.0 – TDG Dealer Portal will have an enhanced user experience and improved functionality, such as online order entry for all product segments and convenient access to your day-to-day account information. From online samples ordering to checking, reserving and ordering product available 24/7. TDG expects to launch the enhancements to its Dealer Portal in the first quarter of 2023.

Brand websites – Over the past year, TDG has transformed its brand websites to become more mobile-friendly, with visualization, online sample ordering and a clean, modern interface that will save time.

Brandfolder – An industry-leading online Digital Asset Management tool where TDG’s branded content can be easily shared or embedded into your workflow. Easy and quick access to TDG’s library of product images, room scenes, logos and other TDG marketing content.

fcB2B/EDI – RFMS – Rollmaster – Qfloors and others. B2B / EDI has made it efficient and a condition of doing business in dozens of industries, including flooring. TDG partners with all the major EDI firms and strictly adhere to the fcB2B standard for the flooring industry. This allows for maximizing your investment in the software that runs your business.