‘Tom’s Tips:’ Use descriptive terms

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tom’s Tips” regarding staging and displays. In the Tom’s Tips series, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tom’s Tips, Jennings reminds us that customers don’t buy product features—they buy the benefit the feature will give them.