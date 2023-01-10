CCA Global kicks off winter convention

By FCNews Staff
Rick Bennet helped kick off the CCA Global winter convention 2023.

Phoenix—CCA Global Parnters’ winter convention, ConneXtion, kicked off here Tuesday morning with Rick Bennet, CEO of CCA, encouraging members of Carpet One and Flooring America to get behind Retail 2.0, the new selling system that the co-op has been rolling out.

“I’m not one for platitudes but we are embarking on the greatest transformation in our history,” he said, referring to Retail 2.0.

The selling system, which will be launched in waves this year, is designed to make the shopping experience easier for consumers by offering fewer SKUs and color-coordinated displays intended to expedite the shopping experience and improve profit opportunities for retailers.

At the opening session, John Gilbert, president of Carpet One Floor & Home, and Keith Spano, president of Flooring America, shared their thoughts on Retail 2.0, which is being readied for a major launch in 2023.

One of the features of the selling system is fewer SKUs and displays, a decluttering of the showroom that has been well received by consumers during CCA surveys. “More is not always better,” Spano said. “In this case, less is more.”

(Check back for more CCA Global winter convention 2023 coverage.)

Previous articleStone of the Year 2023: Namib bianco marble

