Deion Sanders to speak at SFN Convention

Orlando, Fla.—Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will be a keynote speaker of great interest at the 2023 SFN Convention, to be held here Jan. 15-18. The football coach and legendary football and baseball star is set to kick off the first evening of the event, sharing his unique perspective and leadership experiences with the group. His talk will be available to both in-person and virtual attendees.

“I couldn’t be more eager for Deion Sanders to take the stage,” said Danny Crutchfield, vice president of the Shaw Flooring Network. “We have a long history of inviting dynamic and inspiring speakers to our events. Anyone who follows Sanders’ career and his successes in so many fields will know what an exciting opportunity it will be to hear from him directly.”

Sanders is currently the head football coach at the University of Colorado. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler, Sanders played 14 years in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. He is the only person in professional sports history to play in the World Series and the Super Bowl. Since retiring from professional sports, Sanders became an analyst for CBS Sports and NFL Network and now offers his insights and opinions on a variety of television shows, including “Coach Prime,” a recent docuseries on Prime Video, which follows Sanders and his college football journey.

According to Shaw, Sanders will be a part of Sunday night’s “TotalWorx Tailgate,” which will celebrate the convention’s launch and showcase the weekend’s NFL playoff games in a big way. “Having ‘Coach Prime’ be a part of our tailgate party makes it something incredibly special,” Crutchfield added. “I know our members and their families will love it.”

Retailers and anyone on their staff can register for the SFN Convention livestream via Shaw’s website.