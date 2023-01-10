Deion Sanders to speak at SFN Convention

By FCNews Staff
Home News Deion Sanders to speak at SFN Convention

Deion SandersOrlando, Fla.—Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will be a keynote speaker of great interest at the 2023 SFN Convention, to be held here Jan. 15-18. The football coach and legendary football and baseball star is set to kick off the first evening of the event, sharing his unique perspective and leadership experiences with the group. His talk will be available to both in-person and virtual attendees.

“I couldn’t be more eager for Deion Sanders to take the stage,” said Danny Crutchfield, vice president of the Shaw Flooring Network. “We have a long history of inviting dynamic and inspiring speakers to our events. Anyone who follows Sanders’ career and his successes in so many fields will know what an exciting opportunity it will be to hear from him directly.”

Sanders is currently the head football coach at the University of Colorado. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler, Sanders played 14 years in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. He is the only person in professional sports history to play in the World Series and the Super Bowl. Since retiring from professional sports, Sanders became an analyst for CBS Sports and NFL Network and now offers his insights and opinions on a variety of television shows, including “Coach Prime,” a recent docuseries on Prime Video, which follows Sanders and his college football journey.

According to Shaw, Sanders will be a part of Sunday night’s “TotalWorx Tailgate,” which will celebrate the convention’s launch and showcase the weekend’s NFL playoff games in a big way. “Having ‘Coach Prime’ be a part of our tailgate party makes it something incredibly special,” Crutchfield added. “I know our members and their families will love it.”

Retailers and anyone on their staff can register for the SFN Convention livestream via Shaw’s website.

Previous articleWood: Innovations in hybrids, cores raise the stakes
Next article‘Tom’s Tips:’ Don’t be afraid to ask for help

RELATED ARTICLES

News

SFN Convention adds virtual option

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—For the first time, Shaw is giving a virtual option for its 2023 Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) Convention. Virtual attendees will be able...
Read more
News

Shaw Floors to update Anso Colorwall display

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Floors plans to update its Anso Colorwall display in 2023. The carpet merchandising system is available exclusively to Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) retailers...
Read more
News

Shaw announces theme for 2023 SFN convention

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Shaw Industries has announced its 2023 Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) convention theme: Independent & United. The concept was built in collaboration with SFN...
Read more

Must Read

News

Stone of the Year 2023: Namib bianco marble

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—Best Cheer Stone, Inc., sponsored the 2023 Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Stone of the Year. Namib bianco marble will be featured on 2023...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tom’s Tips:’ Don’t be afraid to ask for help

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBihUv1P3DY Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new "Tom’s Tips" regarding staging and displays. In the Tom's Tips series, Tom Jennings, retail training...
Read more
News

Deion Sanders to speak at SFN Convention

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will be a keynote speaker of great interest at the 2023 SFN Convention, to be held here Jan. 15-18....
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Innovations in hybrids, cores raise the stakes

Reginald Tucker - 0
Prior to the advent of waterproof floors, consumers often had to make a tough decision—purchase a “wood-look” resilient floor that could withstand the rigors of...
Read more
Commercial

Tarkett partners with Midwest Floor Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett partnered with Midwest Floor Coverings, Inc. Effective immediately, it will represent the company’s commercial resilient product portfolio in the Colorado, Idaho, Montana,...
Read more
Installation

Unite welcomes first slate of board members

FCNews Staff - 0
Rockwall, Texas—Robert Varden, the founder and CEO of the newly formed, non-profit Unite Floor Training Alliance, welcomed its first slate of board members as...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X