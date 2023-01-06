Watch: Cali delivers innovation with Cali Turf

By FCNews Staff
Home News Watch: Cali delivers innovation with Cali Turf

Cali’s latest product launch, Cali Turf, delivers a lush, green lawn, without the water, mowing, allergies or mess. Drawing on a highly innovative design, the company said this product is more realistic and friendlier to the planet than other artificial turf products.

According to the company, these features set Cali Turf apart:

  • Natural beauty
    • A hyper realistic design combines fibers of various heights, textures, thicknesses and direction in four different colors to create a lawn that looks and feels luxurious.
  • Better blades
    • Just like real grass, its blades feature a V-shape construction, allowing them to stand up longer. Micro veins run the length of each stalk to reduce sun reflection for a more natural look.
  • Pet-friendly
    • Highly resilient and easy to clean, Cali Turf is designed with increased drainage and can be paired with Envirofill with Microban to help prevent pet odor.
  • Durable design
    • This product is reinforced with a double backing and a sturdier tuft bind. It is also heat, frost and fade resistant and backed by a 15-year residential warranty and an 8-year light commercial warranty.
  • 100% recyclable
    • Whereas most artificial turfs have a non-recyclable nylon backing, every part of Cali turf (the grass blades and the backing) can be recycled.
  • A safer yard
    • This product is lead and phthalate-free and has been tested and proven safe for every member of the family with the same chemical safety standards as a child’s toy.

The new Cali Turf collection rolls out with pre-cut options in 6.6 x 6.5, 16.4 x 6.5 and 32.8 x 6.5 sizes and full rolls (ideal for larger yards) will be available soon along with two additional turf style varieties, according to the company.

Cali Turf can be purchased along with premium accessories including galvanized steel stakes, rakes and sealing tape. A specialized infill material, Envirofill with Microban, is also available to add during or after the installation process. Envirofill is more resilient and environmentally friendly than most other turf infill materials (typically crumb rubber) and is designed with antimicrobial technology to help prevent bacteria, mildew and pet odor, according to the company.

Previous articleSFN Convention adds virtual option

RELATED ARTICLES

Commercial

Cali updates BCXL collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—In response to customer demand and shifting color trends, Cali is adding three new styles to its popular Cali Vinyl Builder’s Choice XL...
Read more
Videos

WATCH: How to choose the right Cali floor

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jjoVA8_Nf4 Cali Floors offers a wide variety of flooring types, each suitable to the individual needs of the end-user. Not sure where to start? Cali's...
Read more
News

Cali names Jay Flynn to executive leadership team

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Cali is bolstering its executive leadership team with the addition of Jay Flynn, formerly of DCS Partnership Group (DCSPG) and Broadlume. “We’re thrilled...
Read more

Must Read

News

Watch: Cali delivers innovation with Cali Turf

FCNews Staff - 0
https://media.calibamboo.com/m/393ffc7b8685e6e3/3A97CE3A-Introducing-Cali-Turf.mp4 Cali’s latest product launch, Cali Turf, delivers a lush, green lawn, without the water, mowing, allergies or mess. Drawing on a highly innovative design, the...
Read more
News

SFN Convention adds virtual option

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—For the first time, Shaw is giving a virtual option for its 2023 Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) Convention. Virtual attendees will be able...
Read more
Featured Post

Exclusive: NAFCD board tackles key issues

Reginald Tucker - 0
Chicago—Supply chain disruptions. The state of the economy. Rising costs of fuel and transportation. Hiring and recruiting. These were just some of the hot-button...
Read more
Commercial

Philadelphia Commercial releases 2023 intros

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial, leading Main Street brand of Shaw, released its 2023 soft and hard surface introductions, which include broadloom and resilient styles along with...
Read more
News

COREtec launches new waterproof styles

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—COREtec, premium resilient brand of Shaw famous for launching the industry’s first waterproof rigid core product, is rolling out 15 new waterproof styles and a...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Best of Surfaces’ 2023 call for entries

FCNews Staff - 0
Nominations are being accepted for the Best of Surfaces 2023 contest. The award-based program is cosponsored by Floor Covering News and Informa Exhibitions, which owns...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X