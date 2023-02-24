Aladdin Commercial debuts four new collections

By FCNews Staff
Calhoun, Ga.—Aladdin Commercial debuted four new curated collections during Mohawk’s 2023 Momentum Roadshow. The new product releases offer the very best in Mohawk’s design and performance technology, including WetProtect waterproof technology and Everlast hardwood protection.

“Aladdin Commercial welcomes the ever-changing market,” said Robb Myer, vice president. “From staying current with design trends to updating our technology, Aladdin Commercial strives to bring current and curated collections that coordinate seamlessly with our previous collections.”

  • Find A Way. The Find A Way collection features sustainable and durable ColorStrand fibers in two carpet tile styles and one broadloom style. This new collection features on-trend green colorations designed to impact retail projects and enhance coordinating solutions.
  • Clear Intention. Stepping out of the box with high-end designs, the Clear Intention collection features new colorations, including vibrant blue, green and teal shades. The Clear Intention collection features EnviroStrand fiber—created with the patented Continuum technology that provides ease of maintenance and a full range of colors.
  • Brierwood. Introducing the first-ever engineered wood collection by Aladdin Commercial, the Brierwood collection offers the best in performance hardwood and laminate technology with WetProtect waterproof technology and Everlast hardwood protection. The Brierwood collection features four modern wood styles with varying specimen and ten fashion-forward colors.
  • Wildwood Preserve. Replacing the popular Native Craft collection, the new and improved Wildwood Preserve collection features eight refreshed visuals with an enhanced on-trend color line designed to elevate and “wow” the commercial environment. Complete with the latest in LVT construction, Wildwood Preserve provides maximum coverage and waterproof protection.

“With four new collections, Aladdin Commercial has a solution for every space, budget and style,” Myer noted. “These products blend beautifully with our current selection and create a coordination story for our customers, with products that are both beautiful and durable.”

