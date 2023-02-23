Karastan to reinvigorate its soft surface portfolio

Calhoun, Ga.—Karastan will reinvigorate its soft surface portfolio in 2023 with new SmartStrand and wool products as well as introduce an expanded assortment of Kashmere styles with new Xtra Technology and All Pet Protection & Warranty.

“Our designs are representative of the product diversity that is in the market today,” said Audra Keiber, Mohawk’s director of design and development. “We are creating trend-driven product offerings, as outlined in our Renewed Transformation Design Trends Report, to meet the consumer’s ever-changing style, while still maintaining a timeless approach.”

One way the brand is investing in product design is through new technologies such as Xtra. Seen across this year’s Kashmere introductions, Xtra Technology combines the best, most exclusive fibers to provide endless design possibilities for next-level fashion and performance—including protection against all pets, all accidents, all the time through All Pet Protection & Warranty, according to the company.

In addition to revamped offerings, Karastan is extending its influence with visual storytelling and merchandising that connects throughout the shopping experience.

“Visual inspiration is key in today’s market,” Keiber said. “As an innovator in the flooring industry, Karastan strives to satisfy the consumer’s needs to the utmost of our abilities. This year, Karastan is going above and beyond to offer retailers a storytelling experience like no other.”

Karastan is sharing style and design inspiration with retailers and consumers through its second edition lookbook. The lookbooks feature interactive videos and technologies that combine hard and soft surface designs, providing RSAs a digital resource to help shoppers envision how Karastan carpets will bring effortless style to any room.

“We take pride knowing we are designing floors with livability, inspiration and comfort in mind,” said Jason Randolph, senior regional vice president of sales, Karastan and Godfrey Hirst. “It is not easy to break new ground in this market, but Karastan continues to expand as a brand and connect retailers and consumers with more ways to live beautifully, no matter their style or design background.”

Throughout the year, Karastan will provide first-class marketing support through advertising options and national promotional events.