Mohawk launches Edge Store showroom support program

By FCNews Staff
edge storeCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk continues to revamp its Edge program with the revisioning of the in-store experience for retailers. The company has reimagined its showroom support program, Five Star, as Edge Store in 2023. Edge Store is designed to give retailers the resources they need to grow their businesses, expand their reach, drive customers in store and close sales.

“Today’s shoppers begin their buying journey online, but industry research identifies specialty flooring retailers as the most trusted source of information,” said Angela Duke, senior director of residential marketing. “Our goal is to drive consumers to the store where they will enjoy a consistent, impactful brand experience.”

When retailers subscribe to Edge Store, they gain access to:

Lead generation

For Edge Store retailers participating in Mohawk’s national promotions, Mohawk will reach consumers through local media and drive them in store.

Showroom training

Mohawk’s new virtual showroom experience offers training on product innovation and how to best merchandise showrooms based on how consumers move through retail stores.

Consumer promotions

Mohawk will provide point-of-purchase kits and customizable advertising designed to drive shoppers in store during national sales events, with the added benefit of advertising locally.

In-store support

Retailers have the ability to bring Mohawk brand campaigns to life in their showrooms with up-to-date merchandising materials designed to attract, engage and inspire customers—no matter where they are in their purchasing journey.

Financial advantages

Retailers can earn back on select product purchases through an exclusive Edge Store incentive program.

Available exclusively to Mohawk’s Edge partners, the program is designed to provide retailers with everything they need to market Mohawk in their showrooms and compel customers to purchase Mohawk products.

