Once the domain of sheet vinyl and later WPC, floating floors have evolved to include water-resistant laminate as well as luxury vinyl planks and SPC/rigid core flooring. By some estimates, 90% of hard surface flooring today is a floating floor—at least on the residential side.

Floating floors have become increasingly popular for many types of applications for a host of reasons, starting with the most obvious: installation. Due to its ease and simplicity, floating floor installation saves money and time compared with other methods like nail down. Floating floors are also regarded as more budget- and eco-friendly than traditional floor installations.

In addition to the benefits, another reason floating floors are in demand today is selection. There was a time when floating floors were limited to only certain styles. Now, advances in manufacturing and design make it possible to get a floating floor in many styles and colors.

On the pages in Floor Covering News’ annual Floating Floor Guide, readers will get a glimpse of the myriad colors and styles represented in today’s floating floors from more than 20 industry suppliers.

The Floating Floor Guide 2023 can be found in its entirety, here.

