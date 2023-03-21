Alliance Flooring 2023 convention kicks off in Texas

By Ken Ryan
Home Featured Post Alliance Flooring 2023 convention kicks off in Texas

Alliance Flooring annual convention
“The Future is Now” is the theme of the Alliance Flooring annual convention in Texas this week. AFI executives said attendance will likely surpass last year’s event in Orlando.

Cedar Creek, Texas—Floor Covering News is here for the start of Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention. Themed “The Future is Now,” the convention kicked off with co-CEOs Ryan Dunn and Kevin Logue welcoming members; its their first convention as co-leaders of the buying group, taking over from founders Ron Dunn and Jon Logue, who did not attend.

During the opening session Dunn joked that he thought his dad “might pull a Tom Brady,” and un-retire. The co-CEOs then interviewed members and suppliers about how they view the future of AFI.

What to expect in product

During day one of the convention, Logue discussed new product introductions rolling out to members this year. Among the introductions is Perfect Home Hub—a comprehensive technology platform developed to produce a unique shopping experience. Key components include a Roomvo visualizer, in-store touchscreen kiosk with QR code reader and Interactive Design Consultant where customers are guided through the flooring selection process by a virtual designer.

Alliance Flooring annual convention

On the hard surface side, Alliance introduced a Luxury Vinyl Flooring Colorwall, a curated multi-mill collection of 96 SKUs including both waterproof WPC and SPC. Products are grouped by color family, then good-better-best price points and construction. Colors are displayed from warm to cool—grays to greige to light browns to dark browns. “Think paint chip samples in a paint store,” Logue said. “This is how consumers want to shop—by color, by style, not WPC or SPC.”

Alliance Flooring annual convention

But first…

Alliance Flooring hosted retail members and suppliers to an opening reception at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort, surrounded by 60 acres of forest in Cedar Creek, Texas. The resort includes a ranch with Texas longhorns, alpacas, goats, pigs and miniature horses. During the reception Kelly Oberschlake (right), vice president of national accounts, met up with Kyriah Ramsey with 3Kings CarpetsPlus, Fort Wayne, Ind. The supplier trade show takes place on Wednesday.

Previous articleFuse Alliance provides the spark
Next articleCarpet One adds slate of new members

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

Fuse Alliance provides the spark

Reginald Tucker - 0
By most accounts, the 2023 Fuse Alliance conference—held earlier this month in Nashville—was a resounding success. Not only did the event draw record attendance,...
Read more
News

Alliance Flooring: New leaders bring fresh energy

Ken Ryan - 0
The theme of the Alliance Flooring 26th annual national convention—slated to take place March 20-24 at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa...
Read more
Featured Post

Abbey Carpet gets down to business

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Nashville, Tenn.—The 2023 Abbey Carpet and Floor and Floors To Go convention kicked off here last week under the banner of “Getting down to...
Read more

Must Read

Column

Analysis of my recent ‘interview’ with ChatGPT

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part three in a series.) The previous two installments featured my interview with ChatGPT (Floor Covering News, Feb. 20/27 and March 6/13). In this...
Read more
Column

AI—It’s amazing and scary at the same time

FCNews Columnist - 0
We are living at a pivotal moment in technology history. Newly released artificial intelligence tools from Microsoft, ChatGPT, Google, Baidu and others are quickly...
Read more
News

Portobello America to unveil new products at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Portobello America will showcase eight new product introductions at this year’s Coverings, to be held here April 18-21. The company’s new products, to...
Read more
News

Tarkett’s 2022 CSR Report demonstrates progress on key priorities

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has released its 2022 Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) Report. Fully audited by an independent third party, the report outlines the...
Read more
News

Carpet One adds slate of new members

FCNews Staff - 0
Manchester, N.H.— Carpet One Floor & Home continues to expand with the addition of eight new members and nine locations. The new members joined the...
Read more
Featured Post

Alliance Flooring 2023 convention kicks off in Texas

Ken Ryan - 0
Cedar Creek, Texas—Floor Covering News is here for the start of Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention. Themed “The Future is Now,” the convention...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X