Armstrong Flooring American Charm now available

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products’ Armstrong Flooring American Charm Luxury Vinyl Flooring, a U.S.-made product line, is in stock and ready to ship. Both American Charm products are produced stateside at AHF Products’ facility located here and are geared toward the multi-family/light commercial sectors.

“American Charm 6 is a great product for our customers and it’s a tremendous value,” said Drew Wiley, product manager-resilient, AHF Products. “And because it’s being made right here in the U.S., dealers and distributors will enjoy shorter lead times along with tremendously competitive price points.”

Built to withstand real household use, the two glue-down LVT products, American Charm 6 and brand-new American Charm 12, feature a 6-mil wear layer and a 12-mil wear layer, respectively. The 100% waterproof planks are perfect for high-moisture areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms. Twelve designs feature trending wood visuals in both traditional and distressed looks, in an alluring array of colors from neutrals to greys and dark and light wood tones.

These products come with Armstrong Flooring’s signature Diamond 10 Technology for durability. Diamond 10 Technology is a patented innovation that uses cultured diamonds—with all the properties of real diamonds—to provide the ultimate in scratch, stain and scuff resistance. With Diamond 10 Technology, customers will not have to compromise on the looks they want for the durability they need. Made to stand up to the wear and tear of busy households, this low-maintenance solution helps keep floors looking newer, longer.

“This collection combines our design and segment expertise to solve customers’ needs for high-performing, budget-driven choices,” says Wiley. “We are particularly excited to include some of our most popular wood designs, ready to ship faster than before to meet customer needs in just days, not weeks.”