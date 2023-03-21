Carpet One adds slate of new members

By FCNews Staff
Carpet One LogoManchester, N.H.— Carpet One Floor & Home continues to expand with the addition of eight new members and nine locations. The new members joined the flooring cooperative in the first quarter of 2023.

“We welcome our new members and are excited about the collective expertise and experience they bring to our group of independent retailers,” said John Gilbert, President of Carpet One Floor & Home. “They are joining the coop at a very pivotal time, just as Retail 2.0 is being introduced in showrooms across our membership. As members they receive the benefits of our resources, from working with national experts on consumerism and retail design. We look forward to being part of their future business success.”

The new members are:

  • Mark McCartney of McCartney Carpet Flooring & Window Coverings; Westfield and Wautoma, Wis.
  • Wilson Velez of Philadelphia Flooring Solutions; Philadelphia, Pa.
  • John and Irene Cunningham of Crown Valley Flooring; Laguna Niguel, Calif.
  • Jefferson Whitten of C.T. Carpet One Floor & Home; Charles Town, W.V.
  • Christy Gettman of Loveland Design Center; Loveland, Colo.
  • Imre Borcsa of SoCal Flooring; Corona, Calif.
  • Jeremy Johnston of Nice Carpet One Floor & Home; Newark, Ohio
