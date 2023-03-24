Northann Corp. secures European patent for 3D printing technologies

By FCNews Staff
Home COVID-19 Industry News Northann Corp. secures European patent for 3D printing technologies

Northann Corp., a leading innovator in the 3D printing industry, has secured a new, groundbreaking European patent for its state-of-the-art “DSE Embossing Technology,” which covers a combined positive and negative embossing method in 3D printing applications for the manufacturing of decorative panels. This follows Northann’s recent securement of U.S. patents for the same technology.

According to Northann Corp., this new technology represents a significant leap forward in the production of complex, high-resolution objects tailored specifically to the home improvement industry. By offering enhanced precision and control over embossing, Northann’s DSE Embossing Technology is poised to redefine the capabilities of 3D printing in home improvement applications.

“We are thrilled to have our cutting-edge embossing technology recognized with patents in Europe and the United States,” said Lin Li, CEO of Northann Corp., which is exclusively focusing on the home improvement industry through its subsidiary brand, Benchwick. “This marks a significant milestone for our company and the entire 3D printing industry. We believe our DSE Embossing Technology will revolutionize the home improvement sector and up new possibilities for designers, engineers and manufacturers worldwide.”

The Benchwick brand is specifically tailored to address the unique needs of the home improvement industry, offering customers access to the latest 3D printing advancements for creating custom home fixtures, decorations and architectural components. By leveraging Northann Corporation’s DSE Embossing Technology, Benchwick will be able to deliver greater design flexibility and product quality to its customers.

Key benefits of Northann Corporation’s DSE Embossing Technology:

  1. Enhanced surface detail: By allowing users to create both positive and negative embossed features, Northann Corporation’s technology achieves optimum surface detail and quality in 3D printed objects for the home improvement sector.
  2. Increased design flexibility: The ability to use all three embossing methods opens up new possibilities for designers and engineers, enabling them to create highly intricate designs with ease in the home improvement context.
  3. Improved efficiency: This revolutionary technology streamlines the production process by reducing the need for post-processing steps, such as sanding or polishing, ultimately saving time and resources for home improvement professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.
  4. Environmental sustainability: The technology’s efficiency not only saves time but also reduces waste, making it an eco-friendly choice for those looking to minimize their environmental footprint in the home improvement sector.

Northann Corp. plans to introduce its DSE Embossing Technology exclusively to the home improvement market through its Benchwick subsidiary, strategic partnerships and licensing agreements.

 

Previous articleKarastan LuxeCraft debuts revitalized stone, wood fashions

RELATED ARTICLES

Laminate

FCNews Live at TISE 2023: Benchwick

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/ZssQ2nN8j5o Las Vegas—FCNews Live at Surfaces 2023 coverage has kicked off at this year’s International Surface Event, being held here Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Every day...
Read more
News

Benchwick to bring new innovations to TISE 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Benchwick will showcase Envision.Style—an artificial intelligence; and Blue 11—a new, lightweight, sustainable core made from the ocean’s plastic waste here to The International...
Read more
Featured Company

Benchwick: From the background to the forefront

Reginald Tucker - 0
Since its inception in 2014, Benchwick—a subsidiary of Northann Corp., a producer and full-range service provider of natural and sustainable materials used for interior...
Read more

Must Read

Industry News

Northann Corp. secures European patent for 3D printing technologies

FCNews Staff - 0
Northann Corp., a leading innovator in the 3D printing industry, has secured a new, groundbreaking European patent for its state-of-the-art “DSE Embossing Technology,” which...
Read more
News

Karastan LuxeCraft debuts revitalized stone, wood fashions

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Karastan continues to expand its role as a complete flooring brand by focusing on fashion that transcends time with enhanced and authentic designs...
Read more
Commercial

Fuse Alliance adds five new members

FCNews Staff - 0
Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has added five new members: BECA Commercial Flooring, Buckeye Floor and Ceiling, DeSoto Floor...
Read more
Featured Post

Underlayments: New formulations tout enhanced performance

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Underlayments are valuable to the flooring retailer for several reasons—not the least of which being a satisfied customer. From comfort underfoot to sound absorption...
Read more
Featured Post

Hardwood enhancements bolster category’s lasting appeal

Reginald Tucker - 0
Hardwood may very well be the most aspirational flooring product (next to stone or ceramic tile). However, that doesn’t mean suppliers are relying solely...
Read more
Commercial

Mohawk Group partners with water.org

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—In celebration of World Water Day, Mohawk Group announced its partnership with Water.org in an effort to help increase access to safe water and sanitation...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X