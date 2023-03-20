Take your sweet time when measuring

Did you ever go on an estimate and feel like you have to hurry? You don’t want to take up too much of their time because their time is important, right? You couldn’t be more wrong! One thing I learned from my business coach, Chet Homes, is never say, “I’ll be quick because I know you’re busy” or “I won’t take up too much of your time.”

When you do that you’re actually diminishing the importance of the service you are providing and what you have to offer. What you have to learn to convey is your job is very important to your client. When you hurry, you make the customer feel as if she isn’t important.

As a measurer, the goal is to earn the customer’s business and close the job while you’re in her house. It’s in the best interests of both you and the client to get their order and start the project immediately. This will greatly increase your odds of earning her business.

Here a few tips to slow the pace and ultimately close more sales.

Set expectations up front. People feel more comfortable when they know exactly what to expect. This also shows that you are an expert with a good process. For instance: “I’ll see you Friday at 2 p.m. I’ll figure out how much material you need and give you an estimate right there in the home. It should take about 45 minutes to an hour. Will that work for you?” Accept the customer’s hospitality. If you are offered coffee, water, tea or even an ice-cold brew, say “yes, thank you.” Your customer is doing something nice for you and that will make her feel better about you. I learned that strategy years ago when I was selling cookware. Another tip: When they offer directions, take them. I know you have GPS, but let the customer help you. It’s not only a great strategy for building rapport, but let’s face it: GPS isn’t fool-proof. Take the time to build rapport. Building rapport should come naturally. For example, you might notice photos, artwork or something else in the home that triggers a conversation. Also, ask questions about her décor and what she wants her home to look like. Rely on your decorating skills and make suggestions. Secure a commitment while you’re on site. You really need to learn to do this in the home. I understand that you want to take the information back so you can be as accurate as possible, but there is no reason you can’t figure out 90% of your flooring projects in the home. There is no benefit to being accurate if you can’t seal the deal. Have fun doing it. I love sales, I love meeting people and I love hearing their stories. I’ve had so many great conversations with customers. In fact, I’ve become friends with many of my customers who still call me 20 years later. When you are selling the right way it’s not a job, it’s fun and enjoyable. So go out there and meet people, get to know them, help them decorate their home and provide beautiful new flooring that they’ll be proud of for a lifetime.

Jerry Levinson, a former retailer, owns Profit Now 4 Flooring Dealers. He provides sales training, processes and systems for flooring dealers to help them grow their business and profits while working fewer hours. He also runs the Flooring Dealers & More group on Facebook.