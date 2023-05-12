Fuse Alliance adds three new members

Parker, Colo.—Fuse Alliance, an organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has expanded its network with the addition of three new members: Commercial Flooring Professionals, Native Flooring and Sprague Floor Covering.

“The addition of these high-quality commercial flooring contractors will broaden the network’s market coverage and strengthen our organization,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “We are delighted to welcome these three companies to Fuse Alliance.”

Located in Camp Hill, Pa., Commercial Flooring Professionals is known for its exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. The company specializes in commercial installations and has extensive experience working with a variety of markets, including healthcare, education and corporate.

Native Flooring is dedicated to delivering quality commercial and industrial flooring solutions to the North Florida region. As a locally owned and operated family business, Native Flooring values the impact it makes within the community and strives to deliver top-notch service.

Since 1946, Sprague Floor Coverings has provided exceptional service to the healthcare, biotech and higher education markets, as well as general contractors and builders across New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Fuse Alliance now has 160 member companies in 245 locations across the United States and Canada.