COREtec unveils new product training

By FCNews Staff
Dalton–COREtec, Shaw’s premier brand specializing in waterproof LVP and mineral core floors, has introduced a new COREtec Resource Center on retailers’ account management platform, ShawNow. The main goal of the brand’s new dashboard experience is to help streamline operations for customers.

Retail sales associates (RSAs) can conveniently access new product training materials. Product photography and digital ads are also available for free download. Ad templates can be easily customized to include store contact details and any special promotions.

Five training modules are currently available in the COREtec Resource Center on ShawNow:

  • Resilient 101 covers the resilient landscape from sheet vinyl to rigid/mineral cores
  • COREtec 101 provides a history and overview of the brand
  • Originals Collection Overview breaks down the benefits of WPC
  • Scratchless Collection Overview outlines new PVC-free mineral core styles
  • Pro Collection Overview highlights the brand’s SPC portfolio

Each module is less than 10 minutes in length, ends with a knowledge check, and provides comprehensive training told through a consumer-first mindset.

“COREtec’s mission is to be the easiest brand for RSAs and retailers to work with,” said Nicki Rayburn, marketing leader for COREtec. “We earn that reputation by providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed—all in a convenient place that is easy for them and their teams to access. These thorough but quick-to-digest training videos will help both new and tenured RSAs feel more confident selling the many benefits of COREtec floors.”

New training resources, product photography and promotional materials will be added to the COREtec Resource Center as additional products and services are introduced. To access the new COREtec Resource Center, login to ShawNow and select Marketing then COREtec Floors. To be alerted when COREtec announces new training and promotional materials, subscribe to the brand’s RSA newsletter by emailing marketing@coretecfloors.com.

