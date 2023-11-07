Mohawk’s resilient revolution is about to change the game

Jackson Hole, Wyo.—Mohawk is seeking to “revolutionize” the resilient flooring market with a pair of innovations it claims are true game changers. And if early returns are any indication, the largest flooring manufacturer in the world may have struck gold.

According to Jeff Meadows, president of Mohawk Residential, it’s a new day dawning for a company that may have initially lagged in resilient. “We’ve gotten a lot better in the last two or three years,” he said. Now it has its sights set on the same leadership position it enjoys in many other flooring categories. “We’ve shown these products to some dealers and they think they’re unbelievable.”

The two products separately address what Seth Arnold, vice president, residential marketing, said are the biggest unmet needs in the resilient market: style and sustainability. This resilient revolution answers the call just as Mohawk has done in every other flooring category.

“Much of the research we’ve done with millennials reveal the top two attributes they think of with LVT is that it’s durable and easy to maintain,” Arnold said. “They give it the lowest scores for style and sustainability. So, we see that as a huge opportunity to lean in and differentiate our products.”

To address the style issue, Mohawk is taking a page from its wood/laminate playbook and bringing its patented Signature technology to resilient. “We revolutionized beauty in wood/laminate with this technology,” Arnold said.

As such, the new SolidTech Premier with Signature HDX has an even higher definition color process for zero loss of color clarity. He said this is especially significant with white floors. “With traditional LVT, when you try to bring a whitewashed look the wear layer tends to distort those colors. Now we solved that problem. Signature HDX will have the highest degree of color clarity of any products in the market. And you still get that Signature texture.”

Mohawk is positioning SolidTech Premier with Signature HDX as the best-looking SPC on the market. Retail price points will range from about $4.49 to $5.49, lower than WPC but higher than RevWood. And that’s OK with Arnold. “There are lots of consumers walking through the door asking for waterproof vinyl,” he said. “Some RSAs will try to convince the consumer they want something else. Others will say, ‘If that is what you want, I want to give you that.’ Rigid vinyl plank is the largest category in flooring. There’s a tremendous amount of volume to be had.”

While the visuals are similar, HDX will provide even more color clarity than RevWood. The product is currently being made in Belgium but Mohawk will be bringing that technology to its U.S. plants rapidly.

The power of PureTech

The issue of sustainability will be addressed with the brand-spanking-new PureTech, a PVC-free SPC, which Mohawk is positioning as a sustainable alternative to WPC and SPC. In fact, Mohawk will market PureTech as its own category—RPC, an acronym for renewable polymer core. “We have seen some evolution from WPC to SPC,” Arnold said. “Now there’s this emerging group [of products] that some call ECO. We believe RPC is the right way of positioning it.”

(For the full story, see the upcoming November 13 issue of Floor Covering News.)