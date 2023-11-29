NAFCD conference posts strong attendance

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNAFCD conference posts strong attendance

Colorado Springs—The 2023 NAFCD+NBMDA conference once again welcomed a capacity crowd here at the Broadmoor earlier this month as more than 1,200 attendees made the trek for this important fall conference. Co-locating seems to be the winning formula for the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors as well as the North American Building Materials Distributors Association.

Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president, attributes the strong turnout to several factors, including the fact that NAFCD membership as a whole continues to grow, with the majority of members choosing to participate in the annual convention. This coupled with the registration numbers showing distributor members are sending larger contingents of their key managers to convention.

In that same vein, Gammonley noted that the NAFCD convention exhibitor base also continues to grow, with manufacturers/importers continuing to see value in deepening their relationships with the distributor community. He shared statistics showing this year’s conference hosted 31 first-time exhibitors.

Arguably the biggest draw of the conference, he said, is the quality of the educational sessions and keynote presentations. This included the return of Brian Beaulieu and Connor Lokar of ITR Economics. “We are very pleased with early feedback on our education program this year,” Gammonley told FCNews. “Interest in the topics was evident by the very strong attendance at each session and the fact that the majority remained in the room for the duration of the presentations. As expected, our two economic trend presentations did extremely well. Our session on AI for distributors stood-out as an attendee favorite.”

Many of this year’s attendees also participated in NAFCD’s “University-in-a-Day,” a truncated version of its popular spring University of Innovative Distribution (UID) training program. “NAFCD has seen continuous growth each year in distributor support of our UID program,” Gammonley stated. “Distributors appreciate the distributor-specific curriculum, impressive lineup of industry thought-leaders and cost-effective registration fees.”

Previous article
CCA’s 2024 conneXtion conference to showcase Retail 2.0
Next article
New home sales weaken in October

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Decocer offers solutions for open-concept kitchens

FCNews Staff - 0
Bologne, Italy—Protecting walls from splashes, oil, water or food residues is essential, and ceramic materials offer the perfect combination of aesthetics and practicality. In...
Read more
Featured Company

Decocer thinks ‘big’ with small tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Known for its small-size ceramic products for manufacturers, distributors, architects and other design professionals, Decocer currently sells throughout the United States, which is the...
Read more
Featured Post

FloorCon 2023 kicks off in Jacksonville

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—Broadlume kicked off its FloorCon 2023 event, here at the Omni Hotel, which offers up three days of networking, education and product showcases...
Read more
Featured Post

New home sales weaken in October

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Elevated mortgage rates that averaged 7.62% in October per Freddie Mac, the highest rate since 2000, depressed buyer demand and pushed down new...
Read more
News

CCA’s 2024 conneXtion conference to showcase Retail 2.0

FCNews Staff - 0
Manchester, N.H.—CCA Global Partners Retail Group’s conneXtion conference is set for Jan. 14-17 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas. Carpet...
Read more
Featured Post

Ceramic: State of the industry 2023

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Several issues that shook out in 2023 have contributed to a less-than-stellar year for ceramic tile. The increase in interest/mortgage rates, an abrupt transition...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X