Sika, Belknap-Haines expand partnership

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationSika, Belknap-Haines expand partnership

Chino, Calif.—Sika Corporation has begun an expanded partnership with Belknap-Haines, a national flooring distributor that provides flooring and installation supplies to contractors and flooring professionals across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

Belknap-Haines has been selling DriTac—a Sika brand—products for over 19 years and will continue to offer Sika-DriTac brand wood and resilient flooring adhesives, while now also carrying and promoting Sika brand flooring installation solutions. This includes Sika wood flooring adhesives, subfloor preparation moisture barriers, primers, skimcoat, self-leveling underlayment, sound abatement and more.

“Our programs and teams are a clear-cut fit and have proven to grow successful and sustainable sales results for a combined 33 years,” said Mike Croes, director of interior finishing for Sika USA. “This is a powerful partnership that the flooring industry has clearly embraced and wants to continue supporting. We are simply taking measures to give flooring professionals what they seek based on decades of successful flooring installations.”

With 23 locations spanning 27 states throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Eastern seaboard regions, Belknap-Haines will market and distribute Sika and Sika-DriTac products throughout its entire footprint, enabling their contractors and installers to purchase all of their flooring and installation-related product needs in one stop.

“The Belknap-Haines team provides solutions to our customers that garner successful flooring installations and help drive sales,” said Dan Doyle, vice president of branch sales and operations for Belknap-Haines. “The Sika and Sika-DriTac brands provide top-tier flooring installation system products that help achieve that success while providing solutions that our customers can trust. They build trust through people and products, and that’s the kind of company we want to be associated with. This expanded product portfolio will support and power the selling efforts of our sales team and allow for a system selling strategy.”

The Sika and Belknap-Haines partnership plans to provide that system-selling strategy to contractors, builders, architects, designers and more. Both teams are also committed to providing sustainable products for the flooring industry with a full complement of flooring adhesives and installation products that tout third-party certification for sustainability and help contribute to LEED credits. Both companies have a proven track record of serving their respective communities through charitable donations and support.

Previous article
Lunada Bay Tile names Chris Moderwell regional sales manager

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Lunada Bay Tile names Chris Moderwell regional sales manager

FCNews Staff - 0
Harbor City, Calif.—Lunada Bay Corporation has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Chris Moderwell as the Southeast and Texas regional sales manager. Moderwell...
Read more
News

Mohawk officially launches SolidTech Premier

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has officially launched its SolidTech Premier with Signature HDX as “the next diamond” of the industry. It is said to feature...
Read more
News

Inaugural Flooring Sustainability Summit set for July

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Flooring industry leaders have begun hosting a new event, the inaugural Flooring Sustainability Summit, to be held July 17-18 here. The event is...
Read more
Videos

FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Unilin

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/Zpddo2grtfU FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Floris Koopmans to discuss what’s new at the Unilin booth at TISE 2024!
Read more
Videos

FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Europine

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/AeUVg_MFz80 FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Damla Hekimoglu Gokce to discuss what’s new at the Europine booth at TISE 2024!
Read more
Videos

FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Benchwick

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/mUoW4tB7JwI FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Tim Bronish to discuss what’s new at the Benchwick booth at TISE 2024!
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X