Sika, Belknap-Haines expand partnership

Chino, Calif.—Sika Corporation has begun an expanded partnership with Belknap-Haines, a national flooring distributor that provides flooring and installation supplies to contractors and flooring professionals across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

Belknap-Haines has been selling DriTac—a Sika brand—products for over 19 years and will continue to offer Sika-DriTac brand wood and resilient flooring adhesives, while now also carrying and promoting Sika brand flooring installation solutions. This includes Sika wood flooring adhesives, subfloor preparation moisture barriers, primers, skimcoat, self-leveling underlayment, sound abatement and more.

“Our programs and teams are a clear-cut fit and have proven to grow successful and sustainable sales results for a combined 33 years,” said Mike Croes, director of interior finishing for Sika USA. “This is a powerful partnership that the flooring industry has clearly embraced and wants to continue supporting. We are simply taking measures to give flooring professionals what they seek based on decades of successful flooring installations.”

With 23 locations spanning 27 states throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Eastern seaboard regions, Belknap-Haines will market and distribute Sika and Sika-DriTac products throughout its entire footprint, enabling their contractors and installers to purchase all of their flooring and installation-related product needs in one stop.

“The Belknap-Haines team provides solutions to our customers that garner successful flooring installations and help drive sales,” said Dan Doyle, vice president of branch sales and operations for Belknap-Haines. “The Sika and Sika-DriTac brands provide top-tier flooring installation system products that help achieve that success while providing solutions that our customers can trust. They build trust through people and products, and that’s the kind of company we want to be associated with. This expanded product portfolio will support and power the selling efforts of our sales team and allow for a system selling strategy.”

The Sika and Belknap-Haines partnership plans to provide that system-selling strategy to contractors, builders, architects, designers and more. Both teams are also committed to providing sustainable products for the flooring industry with a full complement of flooring adhesives and installation products that tout third-party certification for sustainability and help contribute to LEED credits. Both companies have a proven track record of serving their respective communities through charitable donations and support.