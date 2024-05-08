8 takeaways from ITR Economics’ latest presentation

I recently had the pleasure of sitting in on another ITR Economics presentation, this one at the Starnet spring meeting on Amelia Island. The presenter, Taylor St. Germain, shared a number of interesting and informative tidbits, some of which appear below. But to add a little perspective, I will offer some thoughts.

GDP in the U.S. is continuing to perform well. That’s because the top 50% of income earners are spending money and driving GDP growth.

My take: It’s certainly not trickle-down economics, since the bottom 50% of earners in this country are in a weak financial position, but it just goes to show the top 50% of earners drive economic growth. And your business. So while proposals to increase the tax rate may help the lower 50%, it may not be beneficial to the economy.

As we get closer to election time, you’re going to hear a lot about the state of the economy from the media, but you’d be advised to just focus on the data. St. Germain cited a story in the Wall Street Journal a few weeks ago that reported consumer incomes are down and we need to be concerned. Of course it was down compared to when we were handing out stimulus checks. But if you exclude stimulus checks and government payments, consumer income has been rising this whole time. So we need to focus on the data, not the media and headlines.

My take: The mainstream media is a farce (not including the flooring trade press). It will spin any number to align with its preferred narrative. Do not allow it in any way to influence your business decisions. Turn to ITR Economics if you want the real story.

Interest rates aren’t going back down to 1% like they were in the previous decade. The Fed is clearly indicating that once we get around that 3% level, that’s the lowest we’re going to see. Mortgage rates typically trend about 2 percentage points higher than the Fed funds rate, so the best mortgage rate you’re going to get will likely be around 5%.

My take: Don’t wait around for a lower interest rate.

One of the dangers to the Fed being so transparent about where interest rates are going is that everyone will hold back and wait until the cost of capital is lower before they start to invest their money again, probably late this year and in 2025. One of the reasons inflation is so hesitant to slow down is because wages aren’t slowing that much.

My take: Why? The baby boomers are retiring. They’re the biggest generation we’ve ever seen in U.S., so that’s shrinking our labor pool.

As we come out of this 2024 dip, we will have five consecutive years of economic growth, and we’re going to have to take that on with a significant labor shortage. St. Germain has two solutions: Legal immigration, and “we automate, we innovate, we embrace AI, we embrace technologies that make us more efficient.”

My take: The annual trend for the number of lawful immigrants coming into the U.S. is about 1 million. We have 8 million job openings right now. What about the illegals? If they’re going to stay, get them a faster path to working papers so they can contribute.

The millennials have the highest participation rate in the workforce today. But what is alarming is the low participation rate of 16 to 24 year olds (Gen Z) compared to what it was historically through the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and even the early 2000s. Why? First, the baby boomers and Gen Xers have so much money that the kids just aren’t working as much as they might have needed to in the past. But there’s another potential reason: Gen Z is so good at making money in ways that might not be captured in job numbers, like social media. As these younger individuals get above 24, do they enter the workforce like previous generations or do we see this lower participation rate continue to trend? Trouble is brewing in the 2030s because of this continued baby boomer retirement, which creates a drag on Social Security and healthcare. Do you realize that today Social Security, healthcare and interest payment costs represent 58% of the U.S. federal spending? By the 2030s, that number balloons to 70%.

My take: We’re living longer, for the most part. Raise the retirement/Social Security eligibility age?