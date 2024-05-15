Coverings 2024 urges industry growth, inspires young professionals

By FCNews Staff
young professionalsAtlanta, Ga.—Coverings, the leading international ceramic tile and natural stone event in North America, captivated the tile, stone and design-build industries with an electric show and conference. Nearly 25,000 industry professionals from all applicable business sectors converged at Coverings 2024, held here. The event drew a remarkable influx of first-time attendees, young professionals and other key audiences from around the world.

One of the most significant takeaways from Coverings 2024 is the increase in attendance by young professionals, accounting for 24% of eventgoers. The uptick reflects Coverings’ ongoing dedication to supporting the next generation of tile and stone professionals, fostering emerging talent and driving continued innovation within the industry.

Coverings’ commitment to nurturing next-generation industry talent was prominently showcased when over 150 students from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and Georgia’s technical colleges—including Dalton Academy, Atlanta Technical College and Georgia Building Trades Academy—were in attendance. These students had access to presentations and tours specifically curated to enrich their educational journeys and facilitate direct interactions with seasoned industry leaders.

“Coverings has always been a show by the community and for the community and, as such, we are especially proud of the consistent rise in our young professionals audience,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “Coverings has become the hub for the tile and stone industry, with more ‘next-gen’ professionals seeking Coverings as an annual destination for product sourcing, networking, learning and enhancing their respective skillsets.”

young professionalsCoverings 2024’s robust attendance metrics are complemented by notable increases in first-time showgoers, accounting for nearly half of attendance and significant purchasing power among attendees. The upsurge of new faces and serious buyers at Coverings 2024 signifies industry-forward growth and high-yielding returns for the tile and stone industry, further solidifying Coverings’ position as the premier marketplace for tile, stone and equipment products.

“Coverings consistently cultivates fresh insights for innovative collaborations while facilitating impactful business connections and profitable partnerships,” Heinold added. “This enduring appeal draws exhibitors back to the event year after year to engage with influential tile and stone decision makers, source global products and lay the foundation for business growth.”

Attendees had access to an array of program offerings and activations, including the brand-new Outdoor Oasis, which was created in collaboration with networking company Tributary Revelation. This space provided a central location for learning sessions, awards presentations, mindfulness workshops and networking opportunities. The crowd-favorite “outdoor” environment showcased tile from Landmark Ceramics, SICIS and STN Ceramica, which featured seating areas and a pool, creating a unique setting for socializing during happy hours and giveaways.

young professionalsThe Galvanize Women’s Lounge was another newly added space where many gathered to connect, celebrate and be inspired by like-minded women, including key participants from leading industry womens’ groups dedicated to elevating one another and their respective crafts.

Coverings 2024 delivered a comprehensive experience tailored to the diverse needs and interests of industry professionals, marking and solidifying its 35-year position as the leading event in the tile and stone industry.

Coverings 2025 is slated for April 29-May 2, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

