Emotional ‘intelligence’ vs. emotional ‘quotient’

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnEmotional ‘intelligence’ vs. emotional ‘quotient’

emotional quotientNot hiring the right people? Or, if you’re on the other side, maybe you’re not getting the offers or promotions even though you have the qualifications? The problem might be tied to “emotional intelligence,” which is typically measured using emotional quotient.

The McSweeney Group has been helping hiring managers and candidates fill positions for more than 25 years. We’ve navigated the hiring process for thousands of positions and have noticed that many people who don’t get job offers or promotions or don’t last long in their positions lack emotional intelligence (EI). It’s not easy to detect EI in an interview, as everyone tends to look good on the surface. However, if you know what it looks like, engage in deeper conversations and thoroughly check references for examples of navigating difficult situations, you will improve your chances of making the right decision.

In Part 1 of this series, we briefly addressed the subject of what EI is and how it affects the workplace. In this piece, we discuss the difference between EI and emotional quotient (EQ). While they are often used interchangeably, they have distinct meanings that are crucial for personal and career development.

EI refers to your capacity to recognize, understand, manage and influence your own emotions as well as those of others. It’s essentially about how one navigates the complex landscape of human emotions, both personally and in interactions with others. High EI is linked to better teamwork, leadership and conflict-resolution skills—qualities highly valued in the workplace.

EQ measures EI. Similar to how IQ (intelligence quotient) measures cognitive abilities, EQ quantifies one’s ability to use emotional information constructively and beneficially. Various tests and assessments are designed to evaluate EQ, providing a numerical score that represents one’s emotional competencies.

While EI is a broad construct, EQ provides a tangible score to assess how well someone can perceive, control and evaluate emotions. For instance, EQ assessments might evaluate:

  • How effectively an individual can recognize their own emotional states.
  • The capacity to empathize with others’ emotional experiences.
  • Skills in navigating social complexities and maintaining relationships.

Why the difference matters

Understanding the distinction between EI and EQ can be valuable for career growth. While EI encompasses the overall capability to handle emotional information, EQ offers a measurable way to gauge and improve these skills. Here’s why both are important:

  1. Self improvement. By identifying areas where your EQ score may be low, you can target specific emotional skills for development, thereby enhancing your overall EI.
  2. Career advancement. High EI is often associated with leadership potential and effective communication, making it critical for promotions and managerial roles.
  3. Workplace harmony. Employees with high EI and EQ are better equipped to navigate workplace conflicts, collaborate effectively and create a positive work environment.

Marilyn McSweeney is president of The McSweeney Group. The firm specializes in sourcing candidates for commercial flooring businesses across the country. Laurie Baatz, senior recruiter, co-authored this article.

Previous article
8 takeaways from ITR Economics’ latest presentation
Next article
COREtec’s Soft Step offers quiet, warmth

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

i4F unveils “HerringB/ONE” single panel drop-lock system

FCNews Staff - 0
Shanghai, China—i4F has unveiled its new “HerringB/ONE”—a single panel drop-lock system that delivers multiple benefits to manufacturers, retailers and consumers. “i4F is simplifying the timeless...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett expands collection of Johnsonite rubber sports flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, specializing in innovative and sustainable flooring worldwide, has expanded its Johnsonite multi-functional rubber sports flooring offering by adding new patterns to its...
Read more
News

COREtec’s Soft Step offers quiet, warmth

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—COREtec's attached underlayment, Soft Step, is distinguished by its quiet, warm and sustainable benefits. The underlayment joined COREtec’s preexisting attached cork underlayment option just...
Read more
Column

8 takeaways from ITR Economics’ latest presentation

Steve Feldman - 0
I recently had the pleasure of sitting in on another ITR Economics presentation, this one at the Starnet spring meeting on Amelia Island. The...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Pausing to improve performance

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/TKnloBX_qvU Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Specialty retailers rise to challenge from Floor & Decor

Ken Ryan - 0
As Floor & Decor expands to well beyond 200 stores across the U.S.—with every intention to keep growing—it has identified specialty floor covering retailers...
Read more

As seen in

May 20/27, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X