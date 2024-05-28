Emotional ‘intelligence’ vs. emotional ‘quotient’

Not hiring the right people? Or, if you’re on the other side, maybe you’re not getting the offers or promotions even though you have the qualifications? The problem might be tied to “emotional intelligence,” which is typically measured using emotional quotient.

The McSweeney Group has been helping hiring managers and candidates fill positions for more than 25 years. We’ve navigated the hiring process for thousands of positions and have noticed that many people who don’t get job offers or promotions or don’t last long in their positions lack emotional intelligence (EI). It’s not easy to detect EI in an interview, as everyone tends to look good on the surface. However, if you know what it looks like, engage in deeper conversations and thoroughly check references for examples of navigating difficult situations, you will improve your chances of making the right decision.