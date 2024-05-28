Emotional ‘intelligence’ vs. emotional ‘quotient’

Not hiring the right people? Or, if you’re on the other side, maybe you’re not getting the offers or promotions even though you have the qualifications? The problem might be tied to “emotional intelligence,” which is typically measured using emotional quotient.
The McSweeney Group has been helping hiring managers and candidates fill positions for more than 25 years. We’ve navigated the hiring process for thousands of positions and have noticed that many people who don’t get job offers or promotions or don’t last long in their positions lack emotional intelligence (EI). It’s not easy to detect EI in an interview, as everyone tends to look good on the surface. However, if you know what it looks like, engage in deeper conversations and thoroughly check references for examples of navigating difficult situations, you will improve your chances of making the right decision.
In Part 1 of this series, we briefly addressed the subject of what EI is and how it affects the workplace. In this piece, we discuss the difference between EI and emotional quotient (EQ). While they are often used interchangeably, they have distinct meanings that are crucial for personal and career development.
EI refers to your capacity to recognize, understand, manage and influence your own emotions as well as those of others. It’s essentially about how one navigates the complex landscape of human emotions, both personally and in interactions with others. High EI is linked to better teamwork, leadership and conflict-resolution skills—qualities highly valued in the workplace.
EQ measures EI. Similar to how IQ (intelligence quotient) measures cognitive abilities, EQ quantifies one’s ability to use emotional information constructively and beneficially. Various tests and assessments are designed to evaluate EQ, providing a numerical score that represents one’s emotional competencies.
While EI is a broad construct, EQ provides a tangible score to assess how well someone can perceive, control and evaluate emotions. For instance, EQ assessments might evaluate:
- How effectively an individual can recognize their own emotional states.
- The capacity to empathize with others’ emotional experiences.
- Skills in navigating social complexities and maintaining relationships.
Why the difference matters
Understanding the distinction between EI and EQ can be valuable for career growth. While EI encompasses the overall capability to handle emotional information, EQ offers a measurable way to gauge and improve these skills. Here’s why both are important:
- Self improvement. By identifying areas where your EQ score may be low, you can target specific emotional skills for development, thereby enhancing your overall EI.
- Career advancement. High EI is often associated with leadership potential and effective communication, making it critical for promotions and managerial roles.
- Workplace harmony. Employees with high EI and EQ are better equipped to navigate workplace conflicts, collaborate effectively and create a positive work environment.
Marilyn McSweeney is president of The McSweeney Group. The firm specializes in sourcing candidates for commercial flooring businesses across the country. Laurie Baatz, senior recruiter, co-authored this article.