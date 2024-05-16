i4F to exhibit 2024 Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsi4F to exhibit 2024 Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor

i4f flooring ChinaFloorShanghai, China—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, is participating as an exhibitor at this year’s Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor show taking place on May 28-30, 2024, here. i4F’s entire Asia team and senior management members will be present in the booth. This year’s i4F booth is designed for visitors to “Experience Innovation” through a “try, touch and feel” approach.

“China represents a pivotal market for us and so, this year, we wanted to enable visitors to truly experience innovation! This approach is designed to facilitate the understanding of our strategy, technological and environmental aspirations,” John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO, said. “Additionally, we have an exciting launch taking place on the show, with the unveiling of our latest drop-lock technology for herringbone. This breakthrough innovation builds on i4F’s easy installation system and helps optimize a manufacturer’s supply chain journey— from production to delivery. The presentation of a brand identity for the new rigid core TPU flooring technology marks a remarkable stride in circularity, with flooring materials designed to be kept out of a landfill.”

During the Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor show, i4F will unveil its newest, patented drop-lock technology that simplifies herringbone flooring installation while benefiting the supply chain from end-to-end. The new technology enables manufacturers to streamline production and optimize efficiencies; retailers are empowered to meet the surging demand for super easy DIY-enabled installation systems. End users can now enjoy easier installation as well as a reduction in the number of wasted panels.

As mentioned earlier this year, the group will unveil a new identity and branding materials for a new rigid core TPU flooring technology exclusively available via i4F’s BE-Green board composition portfolio. Its circular design is a recyclable technology and environmentally conscious solution created to alleviate the challenge of single-use plastics. TPU rigid core flooring is designed to be recovered and remade into new TPU flooring, with the exact same characteristics.

Also on show are all other i4F drop-lock as well as digital printing, surface finishing, wall and ceiling, process, board composition and outdoor technologies—including i4F’s ClikDek technology, an innovative decking installation system.

Previous article
Higher mortgage rates hammer builder confidence in May
Next article
Retailers React: How is the home remodeling business in your market?

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: How is the home remodeling business in your market?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Higher mortgage rates hammer builder confidence in May

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—With mortgage rates averaging above 7% for the past four weeks per data from Freddie Mac, builder sentiment posted its first decline since...
Read more
News

Multifamily developer confidence declines in first quarter

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Confidence in the market for new multifamily housing declined year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024, according to results from the Multifamily Market...
Read more
News

Ecore appoints Shweta Srikanth chief circularity officer

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore, a global leader in recycled rubber and performance-driven surfaces and solutions, has appointed Shweta Srikanth as chief circularity officer. In this new...
Read more
News

Seth Gladden launches Gladden Group

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—After almost a decade in the flooring industry, Seth Gladden, the former head of marketing for Taylor Adhesives and the Flooring Division of...
Read more
Featured Post

Latest software rollouts help dealers up their digital game

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
From advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to browser-based business management software to digital samples data, the world of flooring software is rapidly expanding, which...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X