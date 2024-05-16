i4F to exhibit 2024 Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor

Shanghai, China—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, is participating as an exhibitor at this year’s Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor show taking place on May 28-30, 2024, here. i4F’s entire Asia team and senior management members will be present in the booth. This year’s i4F booth is designed for visitors to “Experience Innovation” through a “try, touch and feel” approach.

“China represents a pivotal market for us and so, this year, we wanted to enable visitors to truly experience innovation! This approach is designed to facilitate the understanding of our strategy, technological and environmental aspirations,” John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO, said. “Additionally, we have an exciting launch taking place on the show, with the unveiling of our latest drop-lock technology for herringbone. This breakthrough innovation builds on i4F’s easy installation system and helps optimize a manufacturer’s supply chain journey— from production to delivery. The presentation of a brand identity for the new rigid core TPU flooring technology marks a remarkable stride in circularity, with flooring materials designed to be kept out of a landfill.”

During the Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor show, i4F will unveil its newest, patented drop-lock technology that simplifies herringbone flooring installation while benefiting the supply chain from end-to-end. The new technology enables manufacturers to streamline production and optimize efficiencies; retailers are empowered to meet the surging demand for super easy DIY-enabled installation systems. End users can now enjoy easier installation as well as a reduction in the number of wasted panels.

As mentioned earlier this year, the group will unveil a new identity and branding materials for a new rigid core TPU flooring technology exclusively available via i4F’s BE-Green board composition portfolio. Its circular design is a recyclable technology and environmentally conscious solution created to alleviate the challenge of single-use plastics. TPU rigid core flooring is designed to be recovered and remade into new TPU flooring, with the exact same characteristics.

Also on show are all other i4F drop-lock as well as digital printing, surface finishing, wall and ceiling, process, board composition and outdoor technologies—including i4F’s ClikDek technology, an innovative decking installation system.