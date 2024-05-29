Karndean ups its ‘A’ game with refresh of Art Select line

Karndean Designflooring has always been known for its focus on design—the word is in its name, after all—but the company has managed to out-do itself with the unveiling of its revamped Art Select line of luxury vinyl. The collection will include more than 45 stylish wood and stone looks.

“Between the strikingly realistic look of wood and stone and the hard-wearing 30-mil wear layer, Art Select has already set itself apart as a high-end collection,” said Jenne Ross, Karndean Designflooring director of product. “With the upcoming launch, Art Select once again raises the bar, setting a new standard for luxury vinyl flooring. This launch elevates LVT design to an art form, combining cutting-edge technology and hands-on craftsmanship to replicate hardwood and stone in exacting detail.”

In fact, the woods and stones that inspire Karndean designs are sourced from around the world— forests and lumberyards to remote mountain quarries. “Exceptional design is an essential element of the Karndean DNA,” Ross explained. “The Art Select launch demonstrates that once again. We’re proud to be capturing the natural characteristics of these beautiful woods and stones with an unprecedented level of artistry—and we’re excited for the retailers who will use Art Select to help homeowners create living spaces that are at once luxurious and comfortable.”

While its design prowess certainly helps Art Select standout, it’s not the only uniquely Karndean aspect of the line. It’s availability in both a rigid core and glue-down format is reflective of the company’s broader strategies. “The launch represents our commitment to the dual-format strategy that’s been so well-received in the market,” Ross noted. “While the stylish and realistic look of our LVT is often a starting point in purchase decisions, having these designs available for installation in both glue-down and rigid core gives retailers another important way to provide the right product for their customers.”

The line officially debuted at Surfaces 2024, where some of the company’s retail partners got a chance to see it firsthand. “We have always been impressed with the original Art Select line because of the visuals as well as the wear layer,” said Pete Kelly, owner, Floors Direct, St. Bedminster, N.J. “Now, with the new, very impressive offering and WPC core styles that we saw at Surfaces, we are super excited to offer this to our very particular clientele.”

The visuals, Kelly noted, stood out among other LVT suppliers at the show. “The visuals are truly amazing,” he said. “The stories that their design team tell as to how they curate and source visuals from actual existing wood floor and hardwood sites is something that is still quite unique and different in this marketplace. We feel that the Art Select products will appeal to the discerning and very design-conscious clientele in our area. Duplicating realism is a very important part of this marketplace.”

Kelly was not the only one to notice the collection’s visual appeal. Michelle Allott, vice president, Floor Covering Associates, Shorewood, Ill., agreed, noting the shift in visuals to trend-forward designs. “We thought it was gorgeous,” she said. “They debuted several visuals and we noticed there were a lot of updated natural stone looks—and they looked very realistic. We also noticed they’re bringing out fresher and lighter wood tones and the return of the narrow wood planks. I think people are moving away from the wider and more rustic look, and people want that fresher, cleaner look—keep it simple. I think it’s a great collection with better visuals.”

For Allott, it’s also all about the dual format. “We’re really excited that they’re offering a rigid core format, which I think is key,” Allott said. “It makes it a lot easier for the sales associate and the homeowner. Our customers want to do a DIY installation, so they’re scared by something that’s glue down. A lot of customers like the idea of having that floating floor; they can install it over whatever they have down. And for the installer, there’s less involved with the installation usually. When they’re estimating the job, specifying what materials are needed, there’s just a little bit more that goes into it if the floor is going to be glued down.”