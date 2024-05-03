Portobello America enhances several tile collections

Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America has made significant enhancements to its tile collections, blending innovation, versatility and exceptional design seamlessly. The revamped collections introduce the new 18 x 48 format, enriched with relief textures.

The introduction of three relief textures—Bordi, Doghi, and Graffi—seamlessly integrated into the new 18 x 48 format are designed to transform spaces with their tactile charm. Whether enhancing large, open spaces or making a bold statement in feature walls and accent areas, these textures offer cohesive aesthetic appeal.

Collections featuring these new textures include:

AGELESS:

Inspired by the timeless elegance of Nordic decor and Scandinavian style, these white marbles—Charleston, Dolomiti and Santiago—are elevated with the new 18 x 48 format and distinctive relief textures, providing depth to design projects. Additionally, 4 x 16 small formats have been added, offering a refined allure.

LAB and NORIAN:

The Urban Lab and Organic Norian collections, launched last fall, have also been upgraded with these innovative relief textures, enhancing versatility and design flexibility.