Retailers React: How is the home remodeling business in your market?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: How is the home remodeling business in your market?

Here are their responses:

“We are busy with home remodeling mostly because the homes have gotten so expensive in our area that it is less expensive to stay in your current home and remodel. I would say more than half of our walk-in customers are remodeling their current homes—from full kitchen remodels to floors being the last step. I am currently in this process myself.” —Missy Montgomery, Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus ColorTile, Venice, Fla.