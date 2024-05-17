Retailers React: How is the home remodeling business in your market?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: How is the home remodeling business in your market?
Here are their responses:
“We are busy with home remodeling mostly because the homes have gotten so expensive in our area that it is less expensive to stay in your current home and remodel. I would say more than half of our walk-in customers are remodeling their current homes—from full kitchen remodels to floors being the last step. I am currently in this process myself.”
—Missy Montgomery, Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus ColorTile, Venice, Fla.
“Our remodelers are reporting strong sales. Most seem optimistic for it to continue through the second quarter despite continued higher interest rates.”
—Tom Heffner, About All Floors, Douglassville, Pa.
“It is not uncommon for our customers to want to change out their carpet every few years (hard surface is a different beast). If the word from neighbors and friends is Roberts makes remodeling seamless—or they already know that based on personal experience—well, you can’t buy more successful advertising than that. We continue to pour our heart and soul into every job and have confidence that it will pay off.”
—Alex Roberts, Roberts Carpet & Fine Floors Houston
“Our store is almost entirely home remodeling, and we have noticed a definite increase in traffic this month.”
—Janice Clifton, Abbey Carpets Unlimited Napa, Calif.
“Like most areas of the country remodeling business has been a bit softer than previous years in Southwest Florida. However, in the last six weeks we are seeing it trend up again and are hopeful this trend holds.”
—Chris Cosentino, Hadinger Flooring of Naples Naples, Fla.