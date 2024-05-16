Seth Gladden launches Gladden Group

By FCNews Staff
Seth GladdenChattanooga, Tenn.—After almost a decade in the flooring industry, Seth Gladden, the former head of marketing for Taylor Adhesives and the Flooring Division of Meridian Adhesives Group, launched his own agency, the Gladden Group.

“Our full-service agency aims to revolutionize brands with a focus on marketing, consulting, and branding,” Gladden said.

During his tenure at Taylor Adhesives and Meridian Adhesives Group, Gladden was known for his creative marketing strategies and deep understanding of the flooring industry. His expertise played a pivotal role in providing unique solutions to marketing challenges experienced during the pandemic of 2020. “With the flooring industry evolving at an unprecedented pace, there is an even greater need for brand strategy and marketing that not only understands the pulse of the market, but also anticipates future trends,” he noted.

The Gladden Group offers a comprehensive range of services in marketing, consulting and branding—including advertising, digital marketing, graphic design, photography, public relations, social media, video production and website development.

“Seth and his team at the Gladden Group are true professionals who bring original and effective marketing solutions to the table,” said Paul Murfin, flooring industry leader. “I highly recommend them to anyone seeking impactful and creative marketing strategies.”

