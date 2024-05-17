Tarkett to take part in Chicago’s Design Days

Chicago—As more than 40,000 people from across the global design community gather in Fulton Market District from June 10–12 for Chicago’s Design Days, an annual showcase of the latest in commercial products and design, Tarkett will welcome design professionals into its showroom (215 N. Peoria Street, Floor 10) for a firsthand look at the company’s newest initiatives and products.

Headlining Tarkett’s showroom will be Layered Duality, a new collection that encourages designers and occupants to “Find Your Balance.” The collection of high-performance flooring brings together diverse forms, textures and colors, designed to create a dynamic sense of unity for interior spaces. The collection features four soft-surface patterns and two non-PVC plank and tile patterns.

“Layered Duality encourages creative blending between elements, people, ideas and environments,” said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett’s vice president of design. “By embracing different perspectives, we unlock a powerful experience of commonality and togetherness. And, together, we find balance.”

Offering a hands-on glimpse into the design process behind Layered Duality, Tarkett will bring back its Co.Lab experience—a crowd-pleaser from last year’s show. The interactive maker space will be outfitted with a variety of contrasting materials with which attendees can experiment and create their own contrasting yet harmonious designs.

“Through the Co.Lab and other activations, attendees will be able to further connect with the perspective behind the collection and see the ‘Find Your Balance’ theme come to life in creative ways,” said Sonia Serrao, Tarkett’s vice president of brand marketing. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what Tarkett has in store this year.”

Another of Tarkett’s key showroom focuses this year will be dedicated to ways the company is finding balance with nature. At the start of Design Days, the company will announce a new partnership rooted in the power of collaborative innovation and a commitment to creating a circular economy that protects our natural resources, promotes climate health and sustains every living thing. Design Days attendees are encouraged to visit the showroom to learn more about the partnership and innovation.

“Tarkett takes a holistic view with flooring designed to help build environmental health and human health at every step—today and tomorrow,” said Paul Young, Tarkett North America’s senior vice president of segments, product, innovation, design and sustainability.

Tarkett will also host a variety of educational sessions and panel discussions with leading voices from the design industry. Design Days attendees are welcome to attend any of the sessions.

To register for Design Days, which coincides with NeoCon, visit here.