Unilin to unveil UniGrout Slim at Domotex Asia

Shanghai, China—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, has launched Unigrout Slim, a grout imitation bevel that brings the appearance of ceramic tiles to vinyl flooring without the need for actual grout. The new bevel design will make its premiere at Domotex Asia, held here, offering attendees an exclusive first look at this product design.

“This innovative solution allows manufacturers to achieve a grouted look while leveraging their existing production capabilities,” said Floris Koopmans, sales director at Unilin Technologies. “The Unigrout solutions are milled directly into the core material, eliminating the need for extra layers or significant changes to the production process. The addition of Unigrout Slim to our product lineup gives customers more flexibility to choose the perfect solution for their specific needs.”

While FlinTile offers a locking solution with real grout for a 100% waterproof surface, Unigrout Slim creates a grout appearance for those looking for the appearance of ceramic tiles but the convenience of vinyl. With this new addition, customers can choose between Unigrout—a deeper, expandable bevel for spaces with varying temperatures—or Slim, requiring minimal design and maintenance, depending on aesthetic preferences and practical needs.

The new bevel technology features a minimalistic, shallow bevel design that creates a refined and modern look. The shallow bevel makes cleaning easier by allowing floors to stay intact with minimal effort. As with Unigrout, Unigrout Slim provides versatile design options in a wide range of lacquered colors, as well as the option for a center groove to create the illusion of square tiles. Unigrout Slim is available on dry back products for glue-down installations or integrated click systems for quick and easy installations.